Nebraska lawmakers advance $1 billion pandemic recovery bill

LINCOLN — Disputes over tax cuts and criminal justice reform simmered in the background Monday as lawmakers gave second-round approval to a plan for using the state's $1.04 billion of federal pandemic recovery funds.

Legislative Bill 1014 advanced on a 33-7 vote, after senators approved a filibuster-ending cloture motion on a 34-4 vote. The measure allocates money coming to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Earlier Monday, the bill's fate appeared unclear as frustrated backers of a tax cut package sought to tie the measures together.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion vowed not to support the pandemic funding bill or to pass the budget bills until he could be assured of enough votes to pass the tax cut proposal. He said there were enough senators willing to "torch" the pandemic funding bill as debate began on Monday.

But others, including Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, urged those senators to hold their fire. Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk called for colleagues to allow the pandemic funding bill to advance, while waiting to see what comes of talks among various parties.

The package of income tax cuts and property tax relief hit an unexpected roadblock Friday, when backers fell two votes short of ending a filibuster against the measure. Based on legislative practice, the bill will not return this year. Earlier in the week, opponents had blocked an attempt to attach the package to a different bill.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, warned Friday that the state budget bills could be in jeopardy if lawmakers continue to stand in the way of the tax cuts. Lawmakers are slated to vote on passing the budget bills Tuesday.

On Monday, Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said he doesn't believe the budget bills are in jeopardy. He said lawmakers have a chance to leave Nebraska "a much better place" by passing four critical pieces of legislation.

"We have four major things to do," he said. "Let's get with it."

One is the state budget, which boosts support for state employees in critical areas and to providers caring for the state's most vulnerable residents, along with undertaking nearly $500 million worth of building and infrastructure projects.

Another is the ARPA funding bill, which allocates money to some 40 projects and initiatives. Among them: replacing aging rural ambulances, boosting health and human services provider payment rates, repairing wastewater systems in state parks, and funding nonprofit construction projects that were interrupted by the pandemic.

Others include: developing rural and urban low-income housing, updating a climate change study, building a rural health complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and repairing an irrigation canal that runs from Fort Laramie, Wyoming, to Gering.

Amendments adopted Monday squeezed in funding for grants to start or expand child care centers and for a program providing education and preventative medication to people at high risk of getting HIV.

Stinner cited the tax package as the third major piece of legislation. The package would ratchet down the state’s top corporate and individual income tax rates and expand income tax credits offered to property taxpayers. It also would phase out income taxes on Social Security benefits.

He said the fourth key proposal is LB 920, which would make changes in sentencing and parole to bring down the state’s prison population. Stinner said the bill would make Nebraska safer which helping control state spending on corrections.

The bill has yet to be debated by the full Legislature. However, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who introduced the bill, spent several hours of budget debate talking about the issues involved. He spent much of the day Monday negotiating with Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln and others who oppose measures that could lead to inmates getting out of prison earlier.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.