LINCOLN — In an eight-hour debate Tuesday, Nebraska lawmakers advanced a batch of 17 bills that were packaged together under a single piece of legislation.

The Nebraska Legislature gave first-round approval to Legislative Bill 92 in a 46-0 vote. Folded into the measure are 16 other bills that LB 92’s introducer, State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, described as good-government, low-controversy legislation. But she also acknowledged that the bills don’t have much in common with each another, other than being handled by the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

LB 92 would eliminate a requirement for insurance agents regarding their annual reviews. The remaining 16 bills cover a range of other issues, including lowering costs of insulin and mammograms, encouraging grants for affordable housing and providing financial incentives for semiconductor manufacturing. Overall, the package would cost the state roughly $32.3 million, according to the bills’ combined fiscal notes.

So many bills being included in one package is unusual for a normal session, but this year’s session is unprecedented in many ways. Facing a session-long filibuster from Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt, Speaker of the Legislature John Arch said he gave guidance to committees to form larger packages in an effort to get more bills passed.

Arch said he recommended the packages be made up of what he called “good government bills” which received broad committee support and have relatively low financial implications. Typically, such packages would be made up of five or six bigger bills linked by a common issue.

“It’s not unprecedented, but it is unusual,” Arch said of large packages like LB 92.

Slama said several significant bills likely would not have the chance to be debated this year if they were left out of LB 92. She mentioned LB 145, which would expand insurance coverage for mammograms, and LB 779, which would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month for insured patients.

Later, Slama also praised the addition of LB 617 from Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, which follows a 2022 federal law focused on advancing semiconductor manufacturing. The bill would appropriate $20 million from the state’s cash reserve to support such manufacturing.

Tuesday’s debate brought scattered opposition on individual bills within the package. Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Merv Riepe of Ralston took issue with several bills that expanded health insurance coverage, including LB 145 and LB 779, arguing the legislation could be considered government overreach and could increase insurance rates.

Supporters of these bills said the measures actually would make preventative health care more affordable. On LB 145, Slama said women who can’t afford mammograms will often go without the screening and put themselves at higher risk of breast cancer, or could go to more extreme measures to avoid that, such as getting a double mastectomy.

Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, who introduced LB 145, noted that insurance companies did not oppose the bills in the package. Hansen suggested that might be to avoid the bad optics of opposing such bills. But Bostar and Slama said insurance representatives have not been shy about opposing bills in the past because it might put them in a bad light.

“If they don’t like something, they would absolutely set the world on fire about it,” Slama said.

