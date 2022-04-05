Nebraska lawmakers advance $900 million tax cut package, reject middle-income tax cuts

LINCOLN — State lawmakers advanced a major tax package Tuesday after nixing a bid to include income tax cuts for middle-income Nebraskans.

As advanced, Legislative Bill 873 would ratchet down the state’s top income tax rates for corporations and individuals, expand income tax credits for property taxpayers and phase out income taxes on Social Security benefits.

The bill cleared the second of three rounds of debate on a voice vote, following a 43-0 vote on a filibuster-ending cloture motion.

But senators voted 18-26, with four abstentions, against adopting an amendment that would have gradually lowered the income tax rate on people in the next-to-highest tax bracket.

State Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington offered the amendment, saying the tax package would otherwise leave out large numbers of Nebraskans. Those would include people who do not own property, do not get Social Security benefits and whose incomes fall below $40,676 for singles or $81,352 for married filers.

As a result, she said, a married couple, filing jointly and making $80,000 a year, would get no income tax break under LB 873. A single filer, making $20 an hour at a full-time job, would get only an $11 cut.

"We've got to take the middle-class and give them something, too," DeBoer said. "A vote against this means you don't want to give half of Nebraskans a tax cut."

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, said she would love to give more tax cuts. But she argued that Nebraska can't afford the additional $97 million revenue loss that would result from DeBoer's amendment at full implementation.

Revenue Department officials estimate the tax package already would reduce state revenues more than $863 million by the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027, the final year of implementation.

Linehan said the amendment would upset the balance of income tax cuts and property tax relief that supporters had agreed upon. She also pointed out that Nebraska reduced the lower three income tax rates in 2013, but had left the top rate at the level set during a state fiscal crunch.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion defended LB 873 as it had emerged from the Revenue Committee.

"It's time to respect the package," he said, suggesting that proponents of the middle-income cuts try their proposal another year.

Other senators made clear that support for the tax package was linked politically with upcoming votes to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' budget vetoes.

The governor used his line-item veto power to strike about $100 million out of the state budget package on Monday. His chief targets included increased payments for providers caring for vulnerable Nebraskans, affordable urban housing development, and vocational and life skills programs to help inmates succeed outside of prison.

In his veto message, Ricketts said he was issuing the vetoes to ensure that Nebraskans get tax relief.

On Tuesday, the Appropriations Committee voted to recommend overriding all but one of Ricketts' vetoes. That last veto would leave $14 million in the governor's emergency fund, instead of moving it into the state's cash reserve fund.

Earlier in the day, Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, called the governor's vetoes "disgraceful," particularly those affecting provider rate increases.

"No way I'm going to vote for a tax cut on the backs of providers, no way," Stinner said.

Under LB 873, the top individual and corporate tax rates would drop to 5.84% over five years. The top individual rate is 6.84% now, while the top corporate rate is 7.5% for this year and is slated to drop to 7% next year.

The package would help property owners by creating a new refundable income tax credit equal to a portion of what they pay in community college property taxes. The community college credit program would start at $50 million this year and ramp up to $195 million by 2026.

The new credit program would be similar to the LB 1107 program created two years ago, which offsets a portion of school property taxes. That program will provide up to $548 million worth of credits this year. The tax package would set the size of that program at $560.7 million for 2023, then allow the amount to grow as property valuations grow.

The final piece of the package would phase out income taxes on Social Security benefits in four annual steps.

