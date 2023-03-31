LINCOLN — Lawmakers advanced a bill Friday that would formalize the creation of a new state office dedicated to expanding broadband services across Nebraska.

Legislative Bill 683 advanced to the second round of debate on a 43-2 vote after eight hours of debate focused on government transparency and how much power the governor should have in directing an effort that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

LB 683 was introduced by the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee in response to an executive order by Gov. Jim Pillen to create a state broadband office. It's one of the committee's priority bills this session.

Though the Legislature isn’t technically required to pass the bill since the office is already established by Pillen, the bill aims to clarifies its responsibilities, particularly when it comes to the large influx of federal dollars expected.

State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, the transportation chair, estimated Thursday that between $100 million and $400 million in federal money is expected to come to Nebraska, primarily through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The state already has received nearly $100 million in federal money for broadband expansion.

"It's an enormous job," Geist said.

The broadband office would be included under the Nebraska Department of Transportation, with Pillen having a role in oversight. The executive order, along with LB 683, also establishes a director to lead the office, who would be appointed by Pillen and serve in his Cabinet. Currently, State Broadband Coordinator Patrick Redmond is serving as interim director.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha introduced several amendments aimed at increasing transparency and regulating the governor's authority within the office, all of which failed. She was the sole transportation committee member who had voted against pushing LB 683 out of the committee, and was one of the two dissenting votes Friday.

One of Cavanaugh's amendments would have given the Legislature oversight on how the funding is used. She argued that the Legislature rarely, if ever, gives the governor full control over public dollars. That amendment failed Thursday evening.

Other Cavanaugh amendments dealt with transparency for the office. Geist said multiple transparency measures were added through a committee amendment that was adopted Friday, including requiring the director to present an annual report to the committee that would be subject to a public hearing.

"To say this is not transparent is absurd," Geist said.

Cavanaugh claimed that lawmakers were not supporting her amendments for personal reasons. Cavanaugh has drawn some ire from fellow senators for filibustering every bill this session in protest against LB 574, which would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said he didn't support Cavanaugh's amendments because he saw them as "roadblocks" to an effort that he felt has already been delayed too long. Until the creation of the office, much of Nebraska's broadband expansion efforts have been handled by the Public Service Commission, and several lawmakers blamed the commission for the slow progress so far.

"I'm tired of waiting on the Public Service Commission," Jacobson said. "The Public Service Commission has failed us."

Cavanaugh, along with several other lawmakers, defended the commission.

"I am not comfortable with attacking an elected body in this way," Cavanaugh said.

Members of the Public Service Commission were neutral on LB 683 at the bill's public hearing, though Cavanaugh said she felt several members' testimony leaned against the measure.

