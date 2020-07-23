Nebraska lawmakers advance bill that would prohibit local bans on plastic bags

One measure would limit the fees that utilities can charge to disconnect or reconnect services and would expand protection from disconnection for households with a disabled or ill member. Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue introduced that language, which was drawn from her LB 933.

Another section of the bill, introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, would create a flood plan development group. The group would be charged with helping the Department of Natural Resources develop a statewide flood mitigation plan.

Floods have become a higher priority for the state after last year’s widespread damage.

Medicaid prescription coverage.

Medicaid would not be able to force people off psychiatric or anti-seizure medications that are working well for them under a bill advanced to the second round of debate Wednesday.

LB 1052, introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, would allow Medicaid recipients to stay on their current antidepressant, anti-psychotic or anti-convulsant medications if their doctors deem the drugs medically necessary.

Wishart said the bill takes aim at situations in which people are denied coverage for medications that they have been taking and are forced to go onto something else.