Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to boost shovel-ready arts, museum, sports projects

Groups would have a 15-day window in July to apply. They would have to complete their fundraising by the end of this year and break ground by June 30 next year.

McDonnell argued the bill would help groups that employ more than 90,000 people and pay more than $4 billion in wages. They attract tourists and support the hospitality industry, but were among the hardest hit by the pandemic, which sharply reduced travel and eliminated events that brought large groups of people together.

"Right now, many of these organizations are being forced to look through their budget, meet with their donors and decide between their capital plans, rehiring staff or cutting their programming," he said.

LB 566 would help them proceed with projects that would enhance their communities while supporting construction jobs and economic development, he said.

But others argued that the $25 million should go for other priorities, such as property tax relief or local infrastructure needs.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said the organizations can turn to private donors, as they have in the past, plus get federal coronavirus relief funds. He said the state portion was not needed. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte questioned whether taxpayer dollars should go to these nonprofits.