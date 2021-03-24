Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to cut rural Nebraskans' property taxes

LB 454, MacDonald said, is a way to provide state aid to districts "that already have their own resources to pay their needs."

The bill addresses a long-time gripe of rural school districts — that due to huge increases in values of farm and ranch property, they no longer qualify for any state equalization aid because of their higher property tax base. Most of that state aid has shifted to the state's largest school districts, such as Omaha and Lincoln, leaving rural districts to shoulder their school costs through property taxes.

Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen, the sponsor of LB 454, said that his goal is to reduce property taxes in rural districts where property taxes almost exclusively fund K-12 education, by increasing state aid sent to them.

Nebraska's state support for local education is among the lowest in the nation.

"If we properly funded K-12 education, we wouldn't need this bill," he said.

Rural school districts like Holdrege, Syracuse, Aurora and Central City would see state aid increases of between $1 million and $1.5 million annually after four years under LB 454, according to a spreadsheet provided by Friesen.