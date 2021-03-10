Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to fully exempt military pensions

"We're living in false economic times. We are flush with phony money," Groene said, referring to the government aid and incentive payments from Washington, such as the Paycheck Protection Program money granted to businesses for retaining workers.

Friesen said the state's highest priority ought to be property tax relief. Cutting property taxes, he said, would also benefit workers.

But, Friesen said, reducing state tax revenue, via new tax credits and exemptions on military pensions, inheritance taxes and Social Security, will put more pressure on property taxes, possibly causing them to increase. It could also mean less money for other priorities, such as K-12 education, he said.

"These are one-time dollars," Friesen said of the federal payments. "And some day, we're going to live with the fact that this isn't sustainable."

LB 387 advanced from the first of three rounds of debate on a 45-0 vote, with Friesen registering as "present but not voting."

Both Friesen and Groene pointed out that the bill only benefits a small percentage of military veterans — only those who made it a career and retired after serving 20 years. The tax break will reduce state income tax revenue by about $13 million a year.