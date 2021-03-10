Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to fully exempt military pensions

LINCOLN — Nebraska state senators quickly advanced a bill Wednesday that will fully exempt military pensions from state income taxes but not before two senators warned about becoming too "giddy" about spending excess state tax revenue.
Legislative Bill 387, which was introduced on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts, would increase the existing tax break from a 50% exemption to a 100% exemption for military retirement payments.
The governor and other backers say Nebraska needs to become more "military friendly," by joining the 30 other states that do not tax such retirement pay.
LB 387 was also touted as a workforce development measure, by making it more inviting for younger military retirees to remain in the state to work and raise families. It was also portrayed as a way to make Offutt Air Force Base more attractive for additional missions, such as the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
But State Sens. Curt Friesen of Henderson and Mike Groene warned colleagues about being conservative with state dollars at a time when COVID-19 payments authorized by Congress have inflated the state's treasury.
"We're living in false economic times. We are flush with phony money," Groene said, referring to the government aid and incentive payments from Washington, such as the Paycheck Protection Program money granted to businesses for retaining workers.
Friesen said the state's highest priority ought to be property tax relief. Cutting property taxes, he said, would also benefit workers.
But, Friesen said, reducing state tax revenue, via new tax credits and exemptions on military pensions, inheritance taxes and Social Security, will put more pressure on property taxes, possibly causing them to increase. It could also mean less money for other priorities, such as K-12 education, he said.
"These are one-time dollars," Friesen said of the federal payments. "And some day, we're going to live with the fact that this isn't sustainable."
LB 387 advanced from the first of three rounds of debate on a 45-0 vote, with Friesen registering as "present but not voting."
Both Friesen and Groene pointed out that the bill only benefits a small percentage of military veterans — only those who made it a career and retired after serving 20 years. The tax break will reduce state income tax revenue by about $13 million a year.
Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated veteran, returned to the floor of the Legislature on Wednesday to introduce LB 387, which he sponsored. His appearance came two days after undergoing surgery for kidney stones.
Both he and Creighton Sen. Tim Gragert, another military veteran, said Nebraska needs to remain competitive with other states in attracting military retirees to locate in the state. Every state surrounding Nebraska, except Colorado, fully exempts military pension income from taxes. The advancement of LB 387 comes one year after lawmakers passed a bill granting a 50% exemption on such pension income.
Meet the current Nebraska state senators
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh