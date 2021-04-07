Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to hike court fees for judges retirement plan

Currently, the state does not provide a match for the money taken out of judges' salaries for their retirement. Instead, the state pays varying amounts determined by annual actuarial studies. The studies show what is needed to keep the plan healthy once investment income, court fees and judges' contributions are factored in.

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha objected to the court fee increase, saying the costs would fall on those least able to afford higher fees. He also said defendants become suspicious of the process when they have to pay for the retirement of the judge who just sentenced them. He proposed an amendment to limit the fee increase.

His sister, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, disagreed. She said there should be no increase in fees and the state should be paying for the judges' retirement, just as it does for the Nebraska State Patrol and the school employees retirement plans.

But Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte argued against having the state increase its spending for the retirement plans. He said lawmakers should wait to see how much money the higher court fees bring in before committing state tax dollars.