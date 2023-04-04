LINCOLN — Lawmakers advanced a key piece of Gov. Jim Pillen's plan Tuesday to balance out the spread of state funding to Nebraska's public schools.

Legislative Bill 583 is the operational piece of Pillen's education package, according to State Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, who introduced the bill on his behalf. The legislation would increase state aid for special education, and will ensure every school district gets at least $1,500 for every student they enroll.

The bill advanced through the first round of debate in a 39-3 vote Tuesday following two days of floor discussion. It still needs to pass two more rounds of debate before it is sent to Pillen's desk to be signed into law.

Local lawmakers generally agree that the lack of state funding for education is a problem, and that it is a major contributor to rising local property taxes. Nebraska is near the bottom of U.S. states in terms of state funding for education, although when combining state and local spending, it's in the top half.

"It is time Nebraska gets behind funding our public schools," Sanders said.

Education reform was a pillar of Pillen's gubernatorial campaign last year, where he pitched a plan to completely dissolve the existing state school funding formula, and fund schools on a per-pupil basis. Since then, his plan has modified and is partially reflected in LB 583.

The other portion of the plan, LB 681, would establish a $1 billion Education Future Fund — with $250 million added in each of the following years — to support some of the planned increase in school spending. That bill has not advanced out of its committee.

Additionally, Pillen wants to impose a 3% cap on school revenue growth. Initially offered as separate legislation, that cap now is included in a bill that advanced last week as part of Pillen's tax relief package.

Under LB 583, the bill that advanced Tuesday, state support for schools would increase by about $305 million in the first year. One part of the bill would increase state funding for special education so that the combination of state and federal support would cover 80% of costs. Currently, they cover around 40% of costs, with the rest coming from schools’ general fund budgets.

The $1,500 in new "foundation aid" for every student would primarily impact districts that don't receive equalization aid under the current funding formula. Districts that receive enough equalization aid to account for more than $1,500 per student would not receive the foundation aid; if equalization aid amounts to less than $1,500 per student, the foundation aid would make up the difference.

The foundation aid proposal is based on the concern raised by Pillen and some lawmakers that equalization aid is distributed to a minority of school districts — even though it makes up the bulk of state funding for education. Currently, only 86 of Nebraska's 244 school districts receive equalization aid. Other districts have relatively large property tax bases compared to their enrollments, so the state aid formula requires them to depend more heavily on local property taxes.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said his local school district gets only about 6% of its budget from the state, while some urban districts receive more than half their funding from the state.

"That's not equitable," Briese said. "In fact, that's unconscionable."

However, opponents argued that districts receiving equalization aid do so because they have the highest needs and enroll the majority of Nebraska's students. Omaha Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne said the bill largely neglects the school districts in the Omaha area, providing only a slight increase to their special education funding even though they have a high number of students in poverty.

Wayne said the legislation is an example of "quiet racism" that he often sees in the Nebraska Legislature — disproportionately hurting low-income areas with high populations of people of color and benefiting rural areas with less diversity and income disparity.

"At the end of the day, we are picking winners and losers instead of just funding kids," Wayne said.

Omaha Public Schools opposed LB 583 at its public hearing in February. The bill saw support from other education organizations such as the Nebraska Association of School Boards, the Nebraska Council of School Administrators, Millard Public Schools and the Lincoln Board of Education.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said investing more money into rural school districts helps with the problems urban districts face. With more funding, he said, rural districts can better retain their students, and thus limit the overcrowding and infrastructure challenges in urban district.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha also opposed the bill, arguing that because of the property tax reductions that are proposed in other bills this session, many districts may not be able to use the additional funding in LB 583 for school improvements. Instead, she said, they will have to use it to offset the loss in property tax revenue. She repeatedly referred to the funding in the bill as "replacement dollars."

Lawmakers resisted multiple attempts to amend LB 583, including one amendment from Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth that would have increased the number of equalized districts by bringing down property valuations.

Though Brandt's amendment was based in another bill that had its own public hearing, LB 320, opponents contended that it was a last-minute change that would be too large and complex. Several lawmakers argued the amendment would compromise the integrity of the entire package.

"If we tinker with this, the whole house falls apart," said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area.

After Brandt's amendment failed in a 17-29 vote, Wayne, who supported the amendment, said the 17 "yes" votes suggest LB 583 may not have the 33 votes needed to end debate and get to a vote in future rounds.

Wayne said he would work to persuade lawmakers to vote against ending a filibuster during the second round of debate unless the Legislature approves other amendments he plans to introduce.

