LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would base future superintendent salaries on the wages for school districts' entry-level teachers.

Legislative Bill 800 would cap a superintendent's total compensation at no more than five times the salaries of the district's first-year teachers. It advanced out of the Legislature's Education Committee on a 5-2 vote Monday. Several other bills advanced out of committee during the same meeting, including two aimed at reducing the state's teacher shortage.

If passed, LB 800 is likely to affect only the total compensation of three superintendents — in Omaha, Lincoln and Millard — once those positions enter their next contract. The three districts are by far the state's largest.

State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, the education chair, introduced the bill. He and other supporters have said some superintendent salaries are too high, and they have suggested that limiting their pay might lead to raises for teachers.

But opposing lawmakers focused on reports that Gov. Jim Pillen might veto LB 800 if it passes. Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, one of the two dissenting votes, also said she is concerned that if first-year teacher wages rise because of the bill, it could lead some districts to raise taxes.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, another opponent, wasn't present for Monday's executive session but submitted her votes ahead of time. She previously said she didn't have enough information on the bill to support it, and pushed for a study to examine its impacts in light of the governor's reservations.

“The red flag has gone up,” Walz said last week.

The committee's split vote may affect whether LB 800 makes it into a larger package the committee will be discussing later this week. According to committee members, Pillen has also said he would veto the bill even if it's attached to other legislation.

The committee advanced several other bills Monday aimed at forging alternative pathways for teachers to enter the field. LB 603, introduced by committee member Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, would create options for individuals to obtain a teaching certificate. The bill was pushed out of committee in a 6-1 vote, with only Walz voting against it.

Under the bill, the individual must have a bachelor’s degree, and the organization supplying the teaching certificate must operate in at least five other states, be in operation for at least 10 years and require candidates pass two exams relating to their subject area and general professional teaching knowledge. Additionally, the committee attached an amendment that would require the candidate to complete one semester of student teaching, which is the same requirement in place for university teaching programs.

LB 762, introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, also advanced in a 7-0 vote Monday. Originally intending to establish an apprenticeship program for teachers, a committee amendment would change the bill to provide tuition assistance for paraprofessionals looking to become teachers.

The original LB 762 would appropriate $5 million from the general fund for the program. The amendment would lower the funding to $1 million, and take it from the $1 billion Education Future Fund Pillen has proposed this year.

Both bills aim to reduce the state's growing teacher shortage. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, unfilled teaching jobs across the state increased by nearly 60% over last school year, going from 482 vacancies at the start of the 2021-22 school year to about 768 at the beginning of 2022-23.

Linehan argued this amount of vacancies is urgent enough to warrant legislative action.

"We have a crisis," Linehan said. "So don't we need to do something like right now?"

