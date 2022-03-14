Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to make daylight saving time permanent

LINCOLN — The day after Nebraskans set their clocks ahead one hour, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would stop that practice for good.

Legislative Bill 283 would make daylight saving time permanent, effectively keeping Nebraska's time in the hour-ahead schedule residents just switched to. The bill cleared the first of three rounds of debate Monday in a 40-3 vote.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who introduced the bill, said most residents he's heard from support keeping clocks the same year-round. He said preserving the same time all year is beneficial to people's overall health.

A 2020 study by the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology showed that fatal traffic accidents in the U.S. rose by 6% immediately following the spring transition to daylight saving time.

Briese also argued that adding an extra hour of daylight in the evenings would also have financial benefits. He said daylight saving time is linked to an increase in consumer spending, and an overall increase in economic activity, which, in turn, decreases following the switch to standard time in the fall.

"The time change is also costing us money," Briese said.

If LB 283 is approved, daylight saving would only become permanent in Nebraska if federal law changes to allow it and if three neighboring states also make it permanent. So far, 19 states have passed legislation to make daylight saving permanent, but only one of them — Wyoming — neighbors Nebraska. Lawmakers in Colorado, Iowa and Missouri are pushing similar measures.

Under federal law, states only have the choice between changing their clocks twice a year, or sticking with standard time year-round. Briese said he preferred sticking with daylight saving time because of the economic benefits.

But several lawmakers said they preferred standard time. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard argued to keep standard time, arguing maintaining the hour-ahead schedule would be difficult for students in the morning. Erdman also argued that "when God created time" he intended to have the sun in the middle of the sky at noon.

"If it's good enough for God, it's good enough for me," Erdman said.

Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Robert Clements of Elmwood echoed Erdman's arguments about daylight saving time being too early for children to go to school, particularly in the winter. Cavanaugh said it would be "excruciating" to try and get her children to school in the morning; Clements said that if daylight saving time becomes permanent, the sun would rise in Lincoln at 8:46 a.m. on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year.

In response, Briese argued that school schedules are handled locally by school boards, and thus can be changed if necessary. He also said that several years ago, a former lawmaker introduced a bill to make standard time permanent, but it never went anywhere because it was met with a "firestorm of opposition."

Erdman later proposed a compromise to have Nebraskans change their clocks by 30 minutes twice a year rather than an hour, although no other lawmakers expressed support for this plan.

"We can dare to be different," Erdman said.

Supporters of LB 283 all largely said the same thing — that their constituents want to keep their clocks the same all year long, regardless of whether that is through daylight saving time or standard time.

"The key is consistency," said Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha.

