Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to provide aid for Omaha's sewer separation project

LINCOLN — The Omaha area would get some help with its $2 billion sewer separation project under a bill advanced Friday to debate by the Nebraska Legislature.
Legislative Bill 178, introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would eventually send about $15 million a year to Nebraska communities for sewer and water infrastructure projects, including an estimated $6 million a year to Omaha.
The measure, which failed to pass last year, was amended and then advanced by the Legislature's Revenue Committee on a 6-1 vote, with Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk voting "no." Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha was present and not voting.
For several years, Omaha-area lawmakers have been seeking financial help to deal with a federal mandate to halt overflows of sewage into the Missouri River and the Papillion Creek during major rain events. Separating sanitary and stormwater sewers has been one of the strategies used in the project, expected to be completed in 2037.
Under LB 178, after two years, 50% of the state sales taxes paid on water and sewer bills will be "turned back" to local communities undertaking sewer or water infrastructure projects.
Sewer fees in the Metropolitan Utilities District have risen dramatically in recent years to help pay for the project and now average about $60 per household. That's a six-fold increase since 2006, according to Jim Theiler of the City of Omaha, which collects the fees.
3% lid on government spending. Also advancing from the Revenue Committee on Friday was a bill to limit increases in spending of property tax revenue by local schools and other political subdivisions to 3% a year, with some exceptions.
LB 408, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, is viewed as a more flexible alternative to the constitutional amendment proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, which would also impose a 3% limit, if approved by voters.
The 7-1 vote to advance LB 408 doesn't mean that the governor's idea has been shoved aside, according to Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the committee. But Linehan said the constitutional amendment currently lacks the votes to advance from the committee.
Briese's bill would allow the limit to be exceeded via a referendum by voters, and would sunset in 2027. It could also be amended by the State Legislature, whereas a vote of the people is needed to change a constitutional clause.
Incentives for new-age nuclear plants. Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard joined his wife, Jan, an engineer with experience in nuclear power, in urging passage of a bill that would extend tax incentives to companies wishing to build a new generation of smaller nuclear power plants.
Bostelman, the senator, said advanced technology has made the new plants safer, and would match with the Biden administration's push for carbon-free power generation. Nuclear energy also provides a reliable, consistent source of power that can help prevent rolling blackouts, like those experienced earlier this month, he said.
Billionaire Bill Gates has been among those pushing nuclear power as a solution to climate change. Bostelman said tax incentives under the state's ImagiNE Act could help attract a test facility, and highly paid jobs, to Nebraska.
The Revenue Committee took no action after the public hearing on LB 84.
