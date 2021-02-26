Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to provide aid for Omaha's sewer separation project

LINCOLN — The Omaha area would get some help with its $2 billion sewer separation project under a bill advanced Friday to debate by the Nebraska Legislature.

Legislative Bill 178, introduced by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would eventually send about $15 million a year to Nebraska communities for sewer and water infrastructure projects, including an estimated $6 million a year to Omaha.

The measure, which failed to pass last year, was amended and then advanced by the Legislature's Revenue Committee on a 6-1 vote, with Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk voting "no." Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha was present and not voting.

For several years, Omaha-area lawmakers have been seeking financial help to deal with a federal mandate to halt overflows of sewage into the Missouri River and the Papillion Creek during major rain events. Separating sanitary and stormwater sewers has been one of the strategies used in the project, expected to be completed in 2037.

Under LB 178, after two years, 50% of the state sales taxes paid on water and sewer bills will be "turned back" to local communities undertaking sewer or water infrastructure projects.