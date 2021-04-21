Nebraska lawmakers advance bills to cut farm taxes, help youth sports complexes

LINCOLN — Residents and business owners in rural communities might have to think twice about approving a school bond issue under an amended bill given first-round approval on Wednesday.
And, development of multifield sports complexes would be given a boost under another measure that advanced through first-round debate.
State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion sponsored the proposal dealing with school bond issues. He and other rural senators said it was unfair for farmers and ranchers — who own most of the property in rural school districts — to shoulder the bulk of the cost of paying off school bond debt when they represent only a small minority of a district's voters.
Under Legislative Bill 2, which advanced on a 38-3 vote, the property valuation of agricultural land, when it comes to paying off school bonds, would be reduced from the current 75% of actual value to 50%. That would give farmers and ranchers a slight tax break, while shifting more of the burden to those who own homes and non-ag businesses in rural school districts.
That change, he said, would give voters in town "more skin in the game" when voting on school bond issues, and force them to pay more attention before approving a bond issue for a new school or addition.
Briese distributed a packet to fellow senators showing that the owner of a $150,000 home in a rural community would pay $94 in taxes on an annual bond payment of $1 million, while the owner of a 900-acre farm would pay $2,351 — 25 times more. He and other rural senators portrayed LB 2 as a "fairness" issue that would provide a small amount of tax relief to farmers and ranchers who have seen their property tax bills rise 180% over the past decade.
But a group of urban senators objected to LB 2 as an "unfair tax shift" onto homeowners, and "un-democratic" because it granted tax relief to a minority of property taxpayers at the expense of the majority.
It sparked a long debate, which stretched over two days, over the fairness of the overall state tax system, and whether last year's "grand compromise" on tax issues, LB 1107, was real progress in reducing property taxes, or just another "Band-Aid" to the state's long-running struggle with high property taxes.
The debate served as a prelude for an expected rugged debate ahead on Thursday over a bill that would restrict increases in property tax revenue by no more than 3%. Gov. Pete Ricketts had proposed a constitutional amendment to impose such a lid, but state lawmakers opted for a more flexible legislative measure, LB 408, to control spending.
The opposition to LB 2 did result in two amendments. Stripped out of the bill were proposals to raise the statutory minimum property tax credits provided by the state from the current $275 million a year to $313 million a year, and a provision that would have increased the property tax credits automatically by 3% a year.
Critics said those mandates would have limited flexibility when drawing up a state budget, especially if times turned tough. Others complained that the property tax credit program was unfair, because property owners in districts with low tax levies got the same benefit as those in high-levy areas, even though tax bills in low-levy areas are lower.
At one point in the debate, Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt argued that the state's "old-fashioned" social policies concerning race, the LGBT community and health care were the reasons young people were moving out of Nebraska, not tax policies.
"It's very old-fashioned for our governor to get in front of the cameras and say cannabis is going to kill our children," Hunt said, referring to a recent comment by Gov. Ricketts. "It's ludicrous. It sounds like he's 1,000 years old."
In other action Wednesday, legislators — with little debate — gave 40-0 first-round approval to LB 39, a proposal by Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom to turn back state sales taxes to help finance multifield sports complexes across the state and, to a smaller extent, "creative" art districts created in midsize Nebraska cities.
At least two multimillion-dollar sports complexes in the Omaha area — one at Tranquility Park, another near Valley — could benefit from LB 39, which Lindstrom said would allow Nebraska to better compete for large youth sports tournaments, which are part of an estimated $19 billion national "youth sports tourism" industry.
