Nebraska lawmakers advance bills to cut farm taxes, help youth sports complexes

LINCOLN — Residents and business owners in rural communities might have to think twice about approving a school bond issue under an amended bill given first-round approval on Wednesday.

And, development of multifield sports complexes would be given a boost under another measure that advanced through first-round debate.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion sponsored the proposal dealing with school bond issues. He and other rural senators said it was unfair for farmers and ranchers — who own most of the property in rural school districts — to shoulder the bulk of the cost of paying off school bond debt when they represent only a small minority of a district's voters.

Under Legislative Bill 2, which advanced on a 38-3 vote, the property valuation of agricultural land, when it comes to paying off school bonds, would be reduced from the current 75% of actual value to 50%. That would give farmers and ranchers a slight tax break, while shifting more of the burden to those who own homes and non-ag businesses in rural school districts.

That change, he said, would give voters in town "more skin in the game" when voting on school bond issues, and force them to pay more attention before approving a bond issue for a new school or addition.