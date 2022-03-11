Nebraska lawmakers advance expanded concealed carry bill

LINCOLN — Nebraskans got one step closer on Friday to being able to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

State lawmakers advanced Legislative Bill 773 to the second of three rounds of consideration on a 35-9 vote. The vote came after a 36-9 vote to cut off the filibuster mounted by opponents, three more than needed.

Under the proposal, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon and co-sponsored by a majority of state senators, Nebraska adults who are not otherwise banned from having guns would no longer have to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Measures like this are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

The vote comes as Alabama became the 22nd states with such a law. Three others have passed legislation this year that is awaiting a governor’s signature.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

The bill still faces hurdles going forward, however.

Lawmakers did not take up a compromise amendment that Brewer worked out with the Omaha Police Officers Association and Omaha Police Department. Both groups agreed to stop fighting the bill and adopt a neutral position if lawmakers adopt the amendment.

But some senators expressed concerns about the compromise.

As advanced, the bill would not change current laws governing where concealed weapons can be prohibited, such as schools. Nor would it allow people to carry a concealed weapon while drinking or using drugs.

It would require a person carrying a concealed weapon to announce its presence during encounters with law enforcement or emergency services personnel. People without concealed-carry permits would have to carry identification and show it upon request by those authorities.

LB 773 would allow people to still get concealed-carry permits, however, which Brewer said they may want to do to carry a gun across state lines or potentially expedite a background check for purchasing a gun.

