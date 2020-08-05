Nebraska lawmakers advance 'grand compromise' on top tax issues

LINCOLN — A last-minute "grand compromise" on a trio of major issues facing the Nebraska Legislature got a resounding, 43-2 vote to advance on Wednesday.
Legislative Bill 1107, which was introduced only a day earlier, was portrayed as an imperfect but financially doable step in providing property tax relief and attracting more jobs and residents to the state.
“We have an opportunity to not only make Nebraska a more inviting place, but a better place, to live,” said State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, the Speaker of the Legislature, who brokered the compromise among a so-called “super seven” group of lawmakers.
Another key member of the seven, Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, said LB 1107 would help “everyone in the state,” by making home ownership more affordable, encouraging job growth, and helping make possible a game-changing, $2.6-billion project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
The bill advanced from first-round debate — with only Sens. Ernie Chambers and Megan Hunt, both of Omaha, voting "no" — after several procedural challenges to block the proposal failed. The measure now appears poised to pass in the waning days of the 2020 session, which ends Aug. 13.
But there were plenty of concerns raised about whether the state — amid the fiscal uncertainty of a pandemic — could afford the extra state tax credits and tax exemptions called for in the bill. In addition, there was criticism that the proposal — which is still being fine-tuned — was drafted too hurriedly, and wouldn’t provide significant relief from Nebraska’s traditionally high property taxes, which rank among the top 10 in the nation.
“This is not what we’re bragging it up to be,” said State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, calculating that a friend who is seeing a $500 increase in property taxes would get only $90 in tax relief from the bill.
“This is a minuscule, unrecognizable reduction in your taxes,” he said.
"This is peanuts. This is just throwing money at a problem," said another critic, North Platte Sen. Mike Groene.
LB 1107 grew out of the ashes of another property tax relief proposal that was unanimously opposed by K-12 school groups and didn’t have the necessary 33 votes to advance last year or in 2020. Education groups hated it because it imposed new lids on school spending and would have changed the state’s current system to distributing state aid to local schools.
The “grand compromise,” as some have called it, sidestepped the touchy state aid issues and instead would send $125 million in new state income tax credits to owners of homes, businesses and farmland. The credit, which would show up as a state income tax refund, would amount to about a 6% break in property taxes to support schools in the first year. As state tax receipts grow, the new credit program would increase, with a guarantee that it would amount to $375 million a year after five years, providing an 18% credit against property taxes paid to support K-12 schools.
The compromise also includes two other major proposals: an updating of the state's economic incentive program called the ImagiNE Act, and a pledge to devote $300 million in state funds toward the NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in the event the federal government and private donors come up with $1.3 billion to establish a national center to deal with pandemics and natural and man-made disasters.
Gering Sen. John Stinner, the head of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee and another major architect of the compromise, said that the proposal was crafted so that the additional spending on the tax credits would increase as state revenues rise. That shouldn't — as some critics said Wednesday — threaten spending for other state priorities, such as education.
"This wasn't just slapped together. This was thought out," Stinner said. "We're going to do this with growth in our state."
But a handful of senators — even some who support the bill — expressed worries that if the state sees an economic downturn, spending on state agencies would be cut, but the property tax credits would not.
"Once this gets in place, it will take precedence against a lot of other programs, education, health care and the university," said Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann, who is a member of the Appropriations Committee.
If state tax receipts rise above 3.5% and the state's cash reserve fund has at least $500 million in it, half of the excess revenue would go toward the new property tax credit.
Stinner said that such revenue growth has averaged 7.4% in recent decades, so there should be plenty of money to not only fund existing state programs but also the new tax credits, as well as the ImagiNE Act. That Act would require $25 million in the first two years, rising to $100 million a year in years three and four, and to $150 million by year five.
Advocates for LB 1107 said that after years of talking about property tax relief, it was time to do something, even if it wasn't a total solution to high property taxes.
Rural senators, including Dave Murman of Glenvil, called the LB 1107 a "start" in addressing property taxes on agricultural land that have been ranked second highest in the nation, just behind California.
Urban homeowners need property tax relief, too, said Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, another of the super seven.
Seward Sen. Mark Kolterman, who sponsored the ImagiNE Act proposal as well as the aid to the NU Med Center, said that the new incentive program represented an improvement over the state's current economic development workhorse, the Advantage Act, by requiring higher paying jobs with benefits to qualify for tax incentives.
He joined Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell — another super seven participant — in calling the NExT Project at UNMC a "game changer" because it would establish Omaha as a national center for pandemic response and training, and would provide more than 8,000 high-paying jobs.
Kolterman emphasized that Nebraska would not spend a dime on the NExT Project unless, and until, the federal government commits $1 billion and private donors pledge $300 million to the project. The overall cost of the NExT Project has been estimated to cost $2.6 billion.
"I don't know where you'd get a better return on your investment," he said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, in comments prior to Wednesday's debate, congratulated lawmakers for finding a compromise on the three issues.
The governor, who has made property tax relief a top priority, said he supports tax incentives programs for businesses because they convince companies to look at Nebraska to expand jobs.
LB 1107 includes a new incentive to retain jobs in the state, aimed at keeping Fiserv, previously First Data, from moving any of its 4,600 jobs out of Nebraska. Previously tax breaks only went to companies that created new jobs or new investments.
Ricketts said he was willing to support such a plan to see if it works. If it doesn't, the retention incentive could always be removed.
