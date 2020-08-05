Nebraska lawmakers advance 'grand compromise' on top tax issues

But there were plenty of concerns raised about whether the state — amid the fiscal uncertainty of a pandemic — could afford the extra state tax credits and tax exemptions called for in the bill. In addition, there was criticism that the proposal — which is still being fine-tuned — was drafted too hurriedly, and wouldn’t provide significant relief from Nebraska’s traditionally high property taxes, which rank among the top 10 in the nation.

“This is not what we’re bragging it up to be,” said State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, calculating that a friend who is seeing a $500 increase in property taxes would get only $90 in tax relief from the bill.

“This is a minuscule, unrecognizable reduction in your taxes,” he said.

"This is peanuts. This is just throwing money at a problem," said another critic, North Platte Sen. Mike Groene.

LB 1107 grew out of the ashes of another property tax relief proposal that was unanimously opposed by K-12 school groups and didn’t have the necessary 33 votes to advance last year or in 2020. Education groups hated it because it imposed new lids on school spending and would have changed the state’s current system to distributing state aid to local schools.