Nebraska lawmakers advance legislation to limit sports betting, regulate casinos

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, an attorney, agreed. While saying he personally would allow sports betting anywhere and on anything, he warned that not setting limits would create a "free-for-all" at the new casinos.

But Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said he could not support the merged version of LB 561 as long as it included provisions on sports betting. He expressed skepticism about whether that form of betting had been authorized by voters.

Under the merged bill, sports betting would be limited to people in designated areas of the casinos, instead of anywhere on racetrack property. It would prohibit bets on sports of any Nebraska college or university and would prohibit bets on athletes under 18 participating in international sporting events like the Olympics.

The bill would prohibit the use of credit cards for gambling in the casinos and would allow people to voluntarily request that they be banned from casinos because of gambling problems. The bill would require background checks for people applying for gaming operator licenses and would create an enforcement mechanism for paying the taxes. It also would create new crimes for such things as cheating, manipulating slot machines or allowing underage people to gamble.