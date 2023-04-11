LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers gave a green light Tuesday to a big-budget effort to revitalize underserved parts of North and South Omaha.

The Nebraska Legislature advanced Legislative Bill 531 through its first round of debate in a 30-0 vote. The bill is a follow-up to a 2022 bill, LB 1024, which allocated $335 million to underserved areas of Nebraska. LB 531 would boost the total above $400 million, specifically focused on low-income Omaha neighborhoods.

The bill still needs to make it through two more rounds of debate before it reaches Gov. Jim Pillen's desk.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, the bill's introducer, grew up in North Omaha and said his main focus while in office is economic recovery for that area. He said the projects funded through LB 531 will aim to reduce poverty and crime rates and improve educational and health outcomes.

"North Omaha is not a charity case for wealthy individuals to act as our saviors," McKinney said. "It is a community that deserves a fair chance at the good life."

Most of the money — $365 million — would be distributed through the Department of Economic Development to some of the 367 proposals submitted during an earlier phase of the project last year. LB 531 identifies a handful of those proposals to receive guaranteed money, including $20 million for a Malcolm X museum and another $20 million for local health centers.

A few projects were already identified and received funding through LB 1024 last year, including about $26 million to be spread across projects elsewhere in Nebraska. Additionally, $20 million was allocated for affordable housing projects in Omaha, $30 million was dedicated to innovation hubs, and $60 million was allocated for a business park near the Omaha airport.

LB 531 would increase the total amount going to the business park from $60 million to $100 million.

Folded into the bill is separate legislation from Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue, which would allocate $15 million to improve sewer systems, McKinney said. It also would give $180 million to support a new water treatment plant in Lincoln.