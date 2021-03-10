Nebraska lawmakers advance tax break for retirees, reduction in corporate income tax

LINCOLN — Retirees and corporations would pay less in taxes under proposals advanced Wednesday by the Legislature's Revenue Committee.
Under one bill, Nebraska's top corporate income tax rate would fall from 7.81% to 6.84%, which would make it the same as the top state income rate paid by individuals and small businesses.
Another measure would phase out state income taxes on Social Security checks over 10 years, addressing a long-held gripe that other states are much more attractive, tax-wise, to retirees.
Over the past two days, the committee has advanced out proposals that would eventually reduce a variety of taxes by more than $200 million and provide $10 million in tax credits to build youth sports complexes and railroad spurs. Previously, it advanced a $13 million tax break on military pension income.
Senators on the committee said the proposals address a long, pent-up demand for tax relief that now can be dealt with because of the state's surplus of tax revenue and millions in expected COVID-19 aid coming from Washington, D.C.
Nebraska is one of only 13 states that now tax Social Security income.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said there will be "huge pressure" on senators to approve the tax break on Social Security when it gets to the floor for debate by the 49-member Unicameral.
"We all know that seniors vote," Linehan said.
The vote wasn't unanimous on Legislative Bill 64, which was introduced by Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who amended it to phase out taxing Social Security over 10 years instead of five to lessen the initial fiscal impact.
Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen, a farmer, said that property tax relief has been the state's top priority, not income tax cuts. He cast a "present but not voting" vote on advancing LB 64, as did Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar.
"I'm looking at the bigger picture," Friesen said.
Bostar said that he supports "progressive" tax policy that requires higher earners to pay more tax. LB 64 lacked that, he said.
Linehan said that last year's property tax relief package, LB 1107, is now slated to provide $375 million in tax breaks within three years instead of the predicted five years. That, plus anticipated extra property tax relief provided by the state's new racetrack-based casinos, means that lawmakers can move on to other tax issues, she said.
"People are angry about property taxes, but they're also angry about Social Security taxes and income taxes," she said.
Under the amended LB 64, Social Security payments would get a 5% tax break next year, followed by a 20% break in the second year. The tax break would rise by 10 percentage points a year before getting to 100% in 10 years. Low-income Nebraskans — a couple with adjusted gross income of less than about $60,000 — already get a break on Social Security income.
Linehan said that her LB 680, which would cut corporate income tax rates, provides "parity" between the tax rates paid by large corporations and those paid by small businesses, which typically pay individual income tax rates. The bill, after three years, would represent a $42 million tax break.
She said that by lowering the amount large corporations pay, it will make the state more attractive to such businesses, and might also save the state from paying some business incentives, which are based, in part, on how much a company pays in corporate income taxes.
Also advanced Wednesday were bills to grant a sales tax exemption on fans and curtains used in livestock barns (an estimated $6.6 million break) and one that allowed certain corporations to escape taxes on dividends received from foreign countries (an $11 million break).
Three rounds of debate by the full Legislature, plus approval by the governor, are required before any of the bills become law.
