Nebraska lawmakers advance tax break for retirees, reduction in corporate income tax

"People are angry about property taxes, but they're also angry about Social Security taxes and income taxes," she said.

Under the amended LB 64, Social Security payments would get a 5% tax break next year, followed by a 20% break in the second year. The tax break would rise by 10 percentage points a year before getting to 100% in 10 years. Low-income Nebraskans — a couple with adjusted gross income of less than about $60,000 — already get a break on Social Security income.

Linehan said that her LB 680, which would cut corporate income tax rates, provides "parity" between the tax rates paid by large corporations and those paid by small businesses, which typically pay individual income tax rates. The bill, after three years, would represent a $42 million tax break.

She said that by lowering the amount large corporations pay, it will make the state more attractive to such businesses, and might also save the state from paying some business incentives, which are based, in part, on how much a company pays in corporate income taxes.

Also advanced Wednesday were bills to grant a sales tax exemption on fans and curtains used in livestock barns (an estimated $6.6 million break) and one that allowed certain corporations to escape taxes on dividends received from foreign countries (an $11 million break).