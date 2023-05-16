LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers added a 12-week abortion ban to a controversial bill that seeks to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The Nebraska Legislature advanced Legislative Bill 574 in a 33-14 vote Tuesday night. While the bill had been slated for its final round of debate, lawmakers also adopted an amendment Tuesday that will require the legislation to make it through one more round of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk to be signed into law.

"Our kids are our future, and the advancement of LB 574 is an important step in protecting that future," Pillen said in an email statement after the vote. "I applaud the senators who voted for LB 574 and stood up for our common sense, conservative values. I am proud to have partnered with conservative senators in this fight and look forward to signing the bill upon final passage."

Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, said the group was "saddened by but not deterred by" Tuesday's vote.

“This fight is far from over. For now, abortion and gender affirming care remain safe and legal in Nebraska and our residents have the right to control their bodies, families and futures," she said in an email to The World-Herald. "And we won’t stop until we win this fight for Nebraskans today and for generations to come.”

Tuesday's debate had many twists and turns, with several points of order made and motions to overrule the chair. The tensions rose as the night went on, with lawmakers on both sides accusing the other of degrading the sanctity of the Nebraska Legislature.

Throughout the day, a din of voices echoed on the floor from hundreds of protesters in the rotunda, representing opponents of the measure, along with a few supporters. It became loud enough that Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly at one point called for the chamber doors to be closed, but ultimately decided against it.

After the bill got the 33 votes necessary to end an opposing filibuster, several opponents on the Legislature's balcony stood up and chanted, "One more vote to save our lives, you can't debate on human rights." The chants continued even as Kelly ordered the balcony to be cleared, causing the Legislature to recess for a few minutes as security guards escorted people out.

Supporters of the bill went through back hallways to leave the chamber. Several had moved their vehicles at the urging of the Nebraska State Patrol to avoid any problems with the bill’s opponents.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha yelled, “You’re trash” as LB 574's introducer Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha and other bill supporters left the chamber.

Hunt and Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha declined to comment after the vote. They left the chamber arm-in-arm to cheers from the bill’s opponents, who included former Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks.

The scene at the Nebraska Capitol right now as lawmakers opposing #LB574 exit the chamber. #neleg pic.twitter.com/ZT3HRaWnGa — Erin Bamer (@ErinBamer) May 17, 2023

The original bill sought to completely ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19. The amendment, introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, narrows the ban to just surgeries, and calls on the state's chief medical officer to establish regulations on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for youth. Those who were already undergoing such care before the legislation takes effect would be exempt.

The amendment also revives an attempt to further restrict Nebraska's 20-week abortion ban to 12 weeks. Earlier this session, lawmakers attempted to pass a bill that would have restricted abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, but the bill failed by just one vote.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha slammed the tactic supporters used to get to a vote on the amendment, frequently calling to cease debate on priority motions she made against the bill when only a handful of lawmakers had the chance to speak.

"This is not how good policy is made, and it is beneath the Nebraska Legislature," Cavanaugh said.

The 12-week proposal takes from a suggestion made by Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who was one of the primary reasons the previous bill was blocked. Though the amendment's ban is more restrictive than Riepe's proposal as it is based on gestational age, not fertilization, Riepe called the proposal a "reasonable compromise."

Gestational age measures a pregnancy based on the woman’s last menstrual period, whereas fertilization refers to the moment the egg is fertilized. The difference between the two could amount to several weeks. Multiple opponents referred to the proposal as a 10-week abortion ban.

“We have proven time and time again in the past year that we have the power to defeat these harmful bans," Curry Grubb said. "We know this goes against the will of Nebraskans, who want to retain their bodily autonomy. That’s why it’s imperative Nebraskans keep stepping up and have their voices heard. We need to let the people elected to represent us know that this isn’t acceptable, and we aren’t backing down. Not now. Not ever."

In terms of transgender health care, Hansen’s amendment is a less restrictive version of both LB 574 and what Kauth was planning to offer through her own amendment. She previously said her amendment would mainly include a grandfather clause, while maintaining LB 574’s ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.

However, Kauth expressed her support for Hansen’s amendment. Although she isn’t totally happy with the changes he proposed, she said, Hansen’s amendment would ensure the votes are “rock solid” to pass the measure. Several lawmakers had previously indicated they wouldn't continue to support the original bill unless changes were adopted.

Hansen and Kauth both described the amendment as a compromise — both on LB 574, and on the previous six-week abortion ban. Hansen said the changes to LB 574 incorporated suggestions opponents made during a series of talks after the trans health care bill’s second round of debate.

HOW THEY VOTED Here is the vote to send the amended version of LB 574 back to the final round of consideration. Senators voted the same on the filibuster-ending cloture motion and the amendment, except that Walz voted “no” on both. Yes (33): Aguilar, Albrecht, Arch, Armendariz, Ballard, Bosn, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, Clements, DeKay, Dorn, Dover, Erdman, Halloran, Hansen, Hardin, Holdcroft, Hughes, Ibach, Jacobson, Kauth, Linehan, Lippincott, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Riepe, Sanders, Slama, von Gillern. No (14): Blood, Bostar, J. Cavanaugh, M. Cavanaugh, Conrad, Day, DeBoer, Dungan, Fredrickson, Hunt, McKinney, Raybould, Vargas, Wayne. Abstain (1): Walz. Absent (1): Wishart.

Before she was ushered out, Kauth said she was “very pleased with how it went.”

“I knew it was going to be hard,” she said. “I think it was a good compromise.”

But opponents, including some lawmakers who participated in the talks, rejected the notion that the amendment was a compromise. Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha introduced his own amendment last week that would regulate only gender-affirming surgeries.

"My amendment is more of a true compromise," John Cavanaugh said.

Opponents also criticized the change leaving regulation of puberty blockers and hormone therapy to the state's chief medical officer. Because the position is appointed by the governor, who supports LB 574, they alleged this was a thinly veiled attempt to maintain the full ban of the original bill.

"It's really harming kids more," said Hunt.

The criticism of LB 574 is nothing new, as the bill sparked backlash as soon as it was introduced. For the last 45 legislative days, opposing lawmakers filibustered as much as possible to protest the legislation. Their effort was spearheaded by Machaela Cavanaugh.

Kauth largely ignored the ongoing filibuster. In her view, she said, the bill isn't an attempt to discriminate against trans youth, but an attempt to protect vulnerable children.

"Our kids deserve the right to grow up," Kauth said.

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln said bill supporters had discounted science, medicine, parental rights and process to push a desired outcome.

“What was on display thus far in the session and particularly today was nothing more than raw exertion of raw political power,” she said, urging Nebraskans to become more involved with the political process, both when the bill comes back for a final vote and in the future.

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

