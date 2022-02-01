Nebraska lawmakers back new services for developmentally disabled children

Sen. John Arch of La Vista, the Health and Human Services Committee chairman, said the strategy is to provide early intervention services for children in hopes that they will not need state-funded group home care or other residential services in the future.

Most of the people on the state's waiting list are there to get residential services, he said. Some are added to the list as infants, well before they may actually need services, because wait times can be several years.

Last year, opponents of the bill questioned the proposal's cost to the state, which is estimated at $11.2 million over two years.

Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling said then that, while addressing the waiting list was a worthy goal, it was not among the state’s top priorities. She also questioned why the new services weren’t needs based, saying that even billionaires like “Warren Buffett” would get Medicaid to care for a disabled child under LB 376.