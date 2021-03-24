Nebraska lawmakers block amendment on bill to allow physical intervention by teachers

LINCOLN — Teachers and other school staff would get training on behavioral issues and how to handle problem students under a bill advanced by the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday.
But lawmakers blocked an amendment to Legislative Bill 529 that would have allowed those staff to deal physically with violent and disruptive students.
The bill, introduced by State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the Education Committee chairwoman, redistributes the portion of state lottery funds designated for education. It allocates the bulk of the money for college scholarships and funds new training efforts on behavioral awareness and intervention and on mental health.
Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil ended up withdrawing his amendment on physical intervention after a debate that one senator compared to "Groundhog Day," a 1993 movie in which the main character is forced to relive Feb. 2 repeatedly.
In this case, state lawmakers repeated battles — and rehashed grudges — from past years over legislation aimed at protecting teachers against professional and administrative discipline for using physical intervention with students and giving them the power to have students removed from class.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who pushed the previous bills, argued that the amendment was needed to make schools safe for students and teachers. He said teachers need to be able to control their classrooms, but are hesitant now because of fear for their jobs.
"There are some in this body who do not care about protecting teachers and children," he said.
Walz, a former teacher, took issue with Groene. She said she "definitely" supports teachers and children, but wants to do so in the most effective way possible.
"The bottom line is, let's just get some help and support for the teachers," she said.
Walz on Wednesday joined four other senators on the eight-member Education Committee in voting to indefinitely postpone, or kill, the bill that was the basis for Murman's amendment. That move meant that his amendment needed 30 votes, instead of 25, to succeed. He acknowledged he did not have the votes.
Among the amendment's opponents was Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who said the proposal did not represent common sense and questioned who would decide whether a teacher's actions were protected as "reasonable." He said he knows personally of teachers who have "slammed" students.
LB 529 itself found more support. Walz said the measure grew out of a December 2019 report about the 44.5% of state lottery proceeds that go toward education. The bill is similar to one that ran out of time in last year's pandemic-interrupted legislative session.
As advanced, the measure would devote 58% of the money, some $12 million a year, to the Nebraska Opportunity Grant Fund. The fund provides aid for low-income students attending college or pursuing other postsecondary education. More than 13,000 students got grants in the most recent year.
The next largest portion, or about $2 million a year, would be allocated for the newly created behavioral awareness and intervention training. The new program would train teachers, administrators and some other staff about factors affecting student behavior, positive behavior support and proactive teaching strategies, and verbal intervention and de-escalation techniques.
The bill would support another new training program aimed at helping schools recognize when students are going through mental health crises and get them referred to local resources.
Lottery dollars also would be earmarked for other post-secondary aid programs, including one to support students earning teaching degrees and teachers getting advanced degrees.
Meet the current Nebraska state senators
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH