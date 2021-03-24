Nebraska lawmakers block amendment on bill to allow physical intervention by teachers

"There are some in this body who do not care about protecting teachers and children," he said.

Walz, a former teacher, took issue with Groene. She said she "definitely" supports teachers and children, but wants to do so in the most effective way possible.

"The bottom line is, let's just get some help and support for the teachers," she said.

Walz on Wednesday joined four other senators on the eight-member Education Committee in voting to indefinitely postpone, or kill, the bill that was the basis for Murman's amendment. That move meant that his amendment needed 30 votes, instead of 25, to succeed. He acknowledged he did not have the votes.

Among the amendment's opponents was Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who said the proposal did not represent common sense and questioned who would decide whether a teacher's actions were protected as "reasonable." He said he knows personally of teachers who have "slammed" students.

LB 529 itself found more support. Walz said the measure grew out of a December 2019 report about the 44.5% of state lottery proceeds that go toward education. The bill is similar to one that ran out of time in last year's pandemic-interrupted legislative session.