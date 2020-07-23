Nebraska lawmakers block climate study bill, plan expansion for Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home

The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.

Opponents of a bill that would require a state plan for dealing with extreme weather and the warming of the planet blocked the advancement of the proposal on Thursday, despite an offer by its chief sponsor to remove the words “climate change” from the bill.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who introduced Legislative Bill 283, said that 34 other states had already done so-called “climate action plans” or were in the process of doing them, and that Nebraska needed to plan for the next catastrophic flood and for the future of agriculture on a warming planet.

Omaha Sen. John McCollister, who picked LB 283 as his priority bill, acknowledged that rural senators and those who don’t believe that man is contributing to the rising heat might fear such a bill. But McCollister said it was aimed at preserving the economic health of the state.