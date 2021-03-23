Nebraska lawmakers block Douglas County phone fee hike for 911 services

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers hung up Tuesday on a measure that could have doubled the emergency 911 fees charged for landline telephone service.
Legislative Bill 215, introduced by State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, died at the first round of debate after garnering only 20 of the 25 votes needed to advance. Only three of the 14 Douglas County senators voted for the bill. Six of the 14 abstained from voting or were absent.
The measure would have allowed Douglas County to increase its 911 surcharge to $1 a month, up from the current 50-cent cap. The higher level would have matched the amount charged in all other Nebraska counties.
The bill also would have raised the cap on 911 fees for wireless service in Douglas County to 70 cents monthly, up from 50 cents now. That change would have brought the cap in line with other counties, but would not have altered what people pay currently. The Public Service Commission has set the rate statewide at 45 cents per month.
After the vote, Hughes said the bill will not return this year. He noted that many senators were absent at the time the vote was taken.
He argued earlier that Douglas County’s 911 surcharges should be increased to cover current expenses and help with the cost of upgrading 911 services. He pointed to support for the change from the Douglas County Board, the Omaha City Council and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha, who brought similar measures in the past, also backed the proposal. He said Douglas County has been limited to the 50-cent fee since 1994, while the county population has grown and the cost of emergency 911 services has increased.
“It’s a very important bill for Douglas County,” he said. “We need to fund this and we need to fund it adequately.”
According to county officials, the emergency 911 budget was $4.5 million in fiscal year 2006-07, while this year’s budget is about $8.5 million. Omaha pays 85% of the total. Both county and city governments have had to use other funds to cover the portion of costs not paid for with phone fees.
The phone fees cover a shrinking portion of the costs, as more people have dropped their landlines over time. The fees provide about $1 million now, down from about $2 million in past years, according to a letter signed by County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson and City Council President Chris Jerram.
But other Omaha lawmakers argued against the change, saying Omaha-area residents already pay some of the nation’s highest telephone fees and should not have to pay more in the midst of a pandemic.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said the city and county could get money from other sources for emergency 911 services. He pointed in particular to Omaha’s controversial restaurant tax, which brought in about three times what had originally been predicted. He also suggested using some of the federal coronavirus relief funds.
He argued that “911 is important, but raising user fees during this time does not make any sense.”
Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas said the city could offset the cost of the proposal by reducing other taxes on phone services, while Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney said the local government should invest in emergency services instead of increasing the police budget or building a new youth detention center.
