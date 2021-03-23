Nebraska lawmakers block Douglas County phone fee hike for 911 services

Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha, who brought similar measures in the past, also backed the proposal. He said Douglas County has been limited to the 50-cent fee since 1994, while the county population has grown and the cost of emergency 911 services has increased.

“It’s a very important bill for Douglas County,” he said. “We need to fund this and we need to fund it adequately.”

According to county officials, the emergency 911 budget was $4.5 million in fiscal year 2006-07, while this year’s budget is about $8.5 million. Omaha pays 85% of the total. Both county and city governments have had to use other funds to cover the portion of costs not paid for with phone fees.

The phone fees cover a shrinking portion of the costs, as more people have dropped their landlines over time. The fees provide about $1 million now, down from about $2 million in past years, according to a letter signed by County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson and City Council President Chris Jerram.

But other Omaha lawmakers argued against the change, saying Omaha-area residents already pay some of the nation’s highest telephone fees and should not have to pay more in the midst of a pandemic.