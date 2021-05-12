Nebraska lawmakers block medical marijuana bill; petition drive promised

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers blocked what would have been one of the nation's strictest medical marijuana laws on Wednesday.

As a consequence, the state may see one of the most wide-open medical marijuana measures on the ballot next year. Petition language filed by medical marijuana backers would guarantee Nebraskans the constitutional "right to cannabis in all its forms for medical purposes."

And State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln predicted voters will pass it easily.

"No amount of money or opposition is going to silence Nebraska on this issue," she said. "We've grown a movement."

For Wednesday, though, a filibuster kept Wishart's Legislative Bill 474 from advancing. Supporters fell two votes short of the 33 needed to cut off the filibuster and advance the bill, which faced stiff opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The vote left Wishart "pretty sad," she said, although she drew encouragement from the fact that she started the debate with 20 votes on her side and ended it with 31. The senators voting for the bill included some surprises, particularly Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who has voted against similar bills in the past.