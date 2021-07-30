Nebraska lawmakers caution businesses to consider liability before eschewing CDC's mask guidance

That includes all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. Some local experts had already begun issuing similar recommendations, with case rates rising and the delta variant of the virus taking hold.

Ricketts rebuked the CDC on Tuesday, saying the guidance "flies in the face of the public health goals that should guide the agency's decision-making" and that it would add to public distrust of the CDC.

"The State of Nebraska will not be adopting their mask guidance," Ricketts said in the statement. He also reiterated his expectation that schools and universities will reopen this fall without mask or vaccine requirements.

Asked whether the governor was concerned that by encouraging business owners, schools and others to not follow CDC guidance that he could expose them to lawsuits, a spokesperson said Friday that Ricketts' statement pertained to the State of Nebraska.

Earlier this week, Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, did not respond to questions regarding whether there's something the governor can do to prevent schools, universities or local governments from having mask requirements and whether there would be consequences if they put requirements in place.