Nebraska lawmakers' compromise puts stamp of approval on 'postcard bill'

LINCOLN — A compromise approved Wednesday night put a stamp of approval on a bill that requires the mass mailing of postcard notices when a property tax increase is proposed.

The so-called "postcard bill" has been hailed by backers as increasing transparency for taxpayers when an increase in property taxes is being considered. But opponents had complained that mailing postcards would be expensive, and would be unfair in instances where inflation and growth force a hike.

Under the compromise crafted on Legislative Bill 644, postcard mailings to taxpayers would only be required when proposed growth in property taxes is higher than 2% plus local growth in property valuation. A notice of the proposed raise, plus notice of a public hearing on the request, would also have to be published in a county newspaper under the so-called Property Tax Request Act.