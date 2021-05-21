Nebraska lawmakers confirm Ricketts' picks for Environmental Trust Board, but not without a fight

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appoints the nine citizen members of the Trust Board and is a staunch supporter of ethanol, defended the switch, saying that increasing use of the corn-based fuel benefits the environment. But conservationists decried the swap, calling it politically motivated and contrary to the past practice of following the recommendations of the board's grant committee. A lawsuit has been filed against the board over the funding switch.

The decision prompted the formation of the Friends of the Environmental Trust, a group of former board members and people involved in the creation of the trust three decades ago. They maintain that current board members have strayed from the original intent of the trust, which uses about half of the proceeds from the state lottery.