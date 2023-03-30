LINCOLN — The first day of debate on the latest measure to expand broadband services across Nebraska focused on how much power the governor should have in the effort.

The Nebraska Legislature spent roughly five hours locked in a debate Thursday over Legislative Bill 683, which would solidify the creation of a state Broadband Office following an executive order Gov. Jim Pillen in his first days in office. Lawmakers did not come to a decision on the advancement of the bill Thursday, but a vote is expected Friday morning.

LB 683 is one of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee's priority bills this session. Though the Legislature isn't technically required to pass the bill because of the executive order, the bill aims to clarifies the office's responsibilities, particularly when it comes to the large influx of federal dollars expected.

State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, the transportation chair, estimated Thursday that between $100 million to $400 million in federal money is expected to come to Nebraska, primarily through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The state already has received nearly $100 million in federal money for broadband expansion.

"It's an enormous job," Geist said.

The broadband office would be included under the State Department of Transportation, with Pillen having a role in oversight. The executive order, along with LB 683, also establishes a director to lead the office, who would be appointed by Pillen and serve in his cabinet. Currently, State Broadband Coordinator Patrick Redmond is serving as interim director.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha took issue with that. She was the only transportation committee member who voted against LB 683 moving out of committee. She argued the bill takes power away from an elected body — the Public Service Commission — and gives additional power to the new governor and an unknown appointee who will be entrusted with so much money.

Cavanaugh proposed an amendment that would give the Legislature oversight on how the funding is used. She argued that the Legislature rarely, if ever, gives the governor full control over public dollars.

"These drips of water are starting to fill the bucket up. We are giving away our own authority," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh's amendment failed in a 6-32 vote.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard echoed Cavanaugh's concerns, noting that creating a new state office effectively grows Nebraska's government, and expressed concerns about the costs involved with that. Erdman voted against Cavanaugh's amendment.

Geist argued that if Pillen's goal was to expand state government, he would have simply created a separate broadband agency. She said Pillen aimed to be efficient by creating the office within the transportation department, which has existing positions that are relevant to the office's duties.

Other committee members, Sens. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington and John Fredrickson of Omaha, said they also shared Cavanaugh's concerns until the committee drafted an amendment that adds several accountability measures to the office, including requiring the director to present an annual report to the Legislature. That report would be subject to a public hearing.

The committee amendment has yet to be officially added to LB 683. DeBoer said she would not support the underlying bill if the amendment does not pass.

As for Cavanaugh's argument about diluting the power of the Public Service Commission, another committee member, Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, noted that the commission still would be responsible for enforcement actions involving broadband services and would respond to citizen complaints.

Bill supporters said broadband expansion is an urgent enough issue that lawmakers couldn't afford to delay the bill. Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, another committee member, claimed that 35 other states have passed similar legislation, and that historically Nebraska has been behind in this area.

"This isn't something we can wait two, three, four years on," Bostelman said.

Most lawmakers spoke in support of LB 683. DeBoer and Cavanaugh agreed that a universal goal of the committee is to ensure broadband services are available to all Nebraskans. Brandt argued that a dedicated office and director on this effort would do a lot to provide such access to rural, underserved areas.

"Now is the time to help the unserved and underserved areas of the state," Brandt said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023