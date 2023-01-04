Nebraska lawmakers dodge fight over secret ballots but not partisanship in leadership votes

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature avoided a partisan fight Wednesday over how to elect committee chairs but couldn't get away from partisanship in their selections.

In the two leadership elections pitting a Republican senator against a Democrat, the results almost exactly matched the party breakdown of state lawmakers.

State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, a Republican, defeated Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont on a 32-17 vote to take over as Education Committee chairman. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, a Republican, won against Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha on a 33-15 vote to become Rules Committee chairman.

Walz, who chaired the Education Committee for the last two years, said the results were "right down party lines, obviously." Nebraska's officially nonpartisan Legislature has 32 GOP members and 17 Democrats.

But the first session of the 108th Legislature began with little drama, after a Republican-led push to adopt public voting for leadership elections was postponed to another day. That meant the three committees with leadership contests were decided using the traditional secret ballots. Uncontested chairmanship candidates were elected by acclamation.

The first day of the session began with the swearing in of 25 senators who were elected or re-elected in November, along with one appointed senator, followed by Sen. John Arch of La Vista being chosen the next Speaker of the Legislature without opposition.

Lawmakers temporarily adopted last year's rules, which will remain in effect until permanent rules are adopted on or before Jan. 20 under a motion from Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood. There was no attempt to amend the rules, as some suspected there might be.

The suspicion stems from an ongoing Republican effort to end secret ballot voting to elect legislative leadership. The effort gained momentum last year when the Nebraska First PAC, founded by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, set its sights on making the rules change a reality.

Lawmakers still have a chance to change the permanent rules, but if the effort succeeds, it would not affect legislative leadership until the 109th Legislature begins in 2025.

Under Nebraska's Constitution, the state Legislature is nonpartisan. That means state lawmakers are elected and serve without regard to party affiliation and political parties are not part of the legislative structure or process.

Defenders of secret ballots said the practice helps preserve that nonpartisanship by allowing senators to vote for the best person rather than being pressured to vote for the one chosen by political leaders.

But using secret ballots didn't keep partisanship out of this year's leadership elections. Most of the candidates seeking chairmanships were unopposed, after potential opponents counted noses and decided against running.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, who had previously said she wanted to run for the Business and Labor Committee spot, ended up dropping out. She said she made that decision because she did not want to participate in a process that was become increasingly partisan and more influenced by deal-making.

Party affiliation wasn't the only issue separating the Education Committee candidates, however. Murman and Walz outlined very different views on education in their nomination speeches.

Murman said the committee should work with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen to revamp school funding to provide state aid to more school districts and help property taxpayers. Pillen has called for distributing state dollars on a per-pupil basis, rather than based on educational needs and district resources.

He said parents should be recognized as the "foremost decision-makers" in their child's upbringing, including having a choice in where their children are educated. He also called for K-12 education to "hammer down on the basics" including "an appreciation of the God-given rights this nation has preserved" for students.

Walz touted her work as Education Committee chair in responding to the COVID pandemic, the teacher shortage and the school shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, grade school, including bills providing funding for teacher incentive pay and working to set up a state school safety task force.

She said she had worked to build bridges with educators and other stakeholders to make sure all were on the same page about "educating kids and also providing a future workforce." She promised to "continue to showcase all the good our schools do for our families, communities and the state."

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who was elected chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, said Wednesday that he thinks an attempt will be made to change the rules but doesn't believe it will be successful. Not for lack of support, he said, but because lawmakers don't have the means to cease debate and force a vote in the event that opponents filibuster the amendment.

Briese previously told The World-Herald that leadership elections are one of the most important parts of each session, so lawmakers' votes should be known to the public.

Rod Edwards, spokesman of the Nebraska First PAC, previously estimated that as many as 31 senators may support the rules change, but that may not matter if opposing senators opt to filibuster. Unlike bills and resolutions, a rules amendment can be filibustered, but the filibuster can't be stopped by a cloture motion, according to Patrick O’Donnell, former clerk of the Legislature.

In 2017, O’Donnell said lawmakers spent two months debating amendments to permanent rules, and the debate only stopped when the lawmakers backing the amendments abandoned their effort.

Erdman, the new Rules Committee chair and one of 25 senators who signed a pledge supporting the end of secret ballot voting, said Wednesday that he hopes this session won't see a repeat of 2017. He said the committee will start looking at proposed rules changes on Friday.

"We can figure out how to (adopt permanent rules) efficiently and quickly," he said.