Nebraska lawmakers ending 2022 session with big wins, some losses

LINCOLN — The 2022 legislative session may be remembered for producing legislation described as “transformational,” “historic” and “record-breaking.”

Or it could simply go down as the $1 billion year.

During the session that wraps up Wednesday, lawmakers passed a plan to use $1.04 billion of federal COVID-19 recovery funds. They passed a nearly $10 billion budget that leaves the state with some $1.2 billion in its rainy day fund. And they passed tax cuts worth nearly $1 billion when fully implemented.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln put those big-dollar decisions at the top of a laundry list of accomplishments from what he described as a successful session overall. Lawmakers passed 124 bills and put one proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot through Wednesday.

“People put it all on the field,” he said.

But there were other bills that fell by the wayside, some because time ran out, others because they faced opposition. Among them were 33 of the 106 bills named as priorities this year. Hilgers said he doesn’t consider those bills failures. Instead, he said they are issues left over for lawmakers to continue discussing next year.

“We didn’t solve all the problems,” he said.

Here are some key things that got done in the session and some that were left undone:

Tax cuts. “The headline is the big, aggressive tax cut we put in place,” said State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman.

The main tax package ratchets down the top corporate and individual income tax rates, phases out income taxes on Social Security benefits and expands the use of income tax credits to offset property taxes paid. Revenue Department officials estimated the tax package would reduce state revenues more than $863 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027.

Separate bills also reduced inheritance taxes and exempted feminine hygiene products from sales taxes.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, said the tax package would make Nebraska more competitive while Sen. Tom Briese of Albion called it a “huge win for Nebraska taxpayers” that could attract and keep more people in the state.

COVID money. Some 40 projects and initiatives across the state will get funding under a bill allocating Nebraska’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Most of the money will go into health, human services and economic development, including tourism. In another year, many of the projects would have been significant by themselves.

“I think we were smart about the ARPA dollars and doing big things,” Linehan said.

The approved projects represent fewer than half the ideas proposed, but the money gives Nebraska a chance to do things that would otherwise be unaffordable, such as developing affordable housing, building a rural health complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and expanding mental health treatment options.

Budget and provider rates. Lawmakers overrode a line item veto from Gov. Pete Ricketts to boost rates paid to those serving the most vulnerable Nebraskans by about 15%. The rate increases should help nursing homes and other health and human services providers compete in a tight labor market, with wages and prices rising.

The budget increases provider rates, sets aside money for a potential new prison and invests in several economic development projects, while leaving an estimated $1.2 billion in the cash reserve fund. Stinner said the reserve is large enough to help the state weather the risks of future revenue shortfalls.

North Omaha. Omaha Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney shepherded through a plan to use cash reserve funds and ARPA dollars to invest in several economic and community development initiatives in North Omaha.

“We decided to invest in people this year,” Wayne said, while Hilgers described the plan as “a transformative investment” for an area in need of one.

The original plan would have directed $450 million to the historically underserved neighborhoods of northeast Omaha, where Black residents especially have faced numerous barriers. The final legislation allocates $335 million to North and South Omaha and other high-poverty areas of the state, the result of compromises necessary to get the plan passed.

Lake and canal. Lawmakers also took the initial steps toward developing a 7-mile lake between Omaha and Lincoln and building a $500 million canal-and-reservoir system in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska.

Ricketts pushed for the canal, saying it must be built so Nebraska can claim all the South Platte River water it is entitled to under a century-old compact with Colorado. Lawmakers directed the state to pursue the canal and approved money for a feasibility study, design work, getting permits and buying options for land.

Hilgers and other lawmakers took the lead on the proposed lake, which was touted as a recreational and flood control enhancement. Lawmakers established a framework for the lake development and provided money to start looking at options.

Corrections reform. Nebraska lawmakers came up empty-handed on changes in the criminal justice system and corrections to address the state’s nation-leading prison population growth, as well as on authorizing construction of a new $270 million prison.

Senators started the session without consensus over recommendations made by the Crime and Justice Institute to slow the increase in inmate numbers that have created one of the nation’s most overcrowded prison systems. Months of negotiations failed to produce agreement, and lawmakers ended the session without taking action on any recommendations, even those that had wide support.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista called the failure to find consensus a “missed opportunity.” He said the problems in corrections will not go away and future lawmakers will have to make decisions, including on whether to build the prison that Ricketts proposed.

Stinner also named the lack of action on corrections reform as a failure of the session. He expressed disappointment that lawmakers clung to political rhetoric about being soft on crime to oppose the CJI recommendations.

Abortion and guns. Filibusters blocked the Legislature from taking action on two hot-button issues. One was a “trigger bill” that would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion was not a constitutional right. The other was a bill that would have allowed Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without permits.

Both measures fell two votes short on motions to end the filibusters against them.

Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, an opponent of the abortion bill, said she counts the bill’s failure as an accomplishment. But supporters of the abortion ban have suggested calling a special session if the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon has promised to bring legislation back next year to allow permitless concealed carry.

The fate of future bills could hinge on who wins election in November. The Nebraska Republican Party has targeted two incumbent Democrats for defeat, citing those issues.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402 Follow Martha Stoddard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today