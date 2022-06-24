Nebraska lawmakers expect special session on abortion after Roe v. Wade decision

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers are bracing for a special session in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, though no such special session has been officially confirmed yet.

The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision Friday, ending the nationwide protections on abortions establishing in the 1973 ruling. The news spurred strong reactions from Nebraska public officials on both sides of the political aisle, with opponents calling the decision "dangerous," and supporters praising the justices for their "courage."

"This is a huge day for the United States," said State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar.

The ruling leaves the decision on how to restrict abortions up to individual states. Before Friday's decision, 13 states had trigger laws in place that will automatically ban abortions within one month of the ruling, and more bans are expected to follow.

Abortion remains legal in Nebraska up until 20 weeks after fertilization, according to current state law, but that could change in the event of a special session. Gov. Pete Ricketts previously said he would support a special session if the Supreme Court overturned Roe, but in a statement Friday, he did not confirm whether he would call for one.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life," Ricketts said. "I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.”

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln also did not confirm a special session in a statement Friday reacting to the ruling, although he said he expects one will be held. He also repeated his commitment to work with Ricketts on scheduling a special session.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said a special session is "all-but guaranteed," and will likely take place later this summer.

Earlier this year, Nebraska lawmakers attempted to pass their own trigger bill to ban all abortions in Nebraska upon the Supreme Court overturning Roe. The bill died when it fell two votes shy of the 33 needed for a filibuster-ending cloture motion.

Had the bill passed, it would have made it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, starting at fertilization. The woman undergoing an abortion, however, could not be charged.

Some lawmakers who opposed the bill have since vowed to continue their opposition in the event of a special session. Several of them repeated those promises Friday in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling.

"We have stopped an abortion ban before, and we will do it again together," Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who led an eight-hour filibuster on the failed trigger bill earlier this year, wrote on Twitter Friday.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, who introduced the trigger bill, said the legislation would likely not be resurrected if a special session is called.

Albrecht said she has been negotiating with some lawmakers on alterations that would address sticking points of opposition in the previous legislation — mainly that the bill would have inadvertently banned in vitro fertilization, or IVF, and hindered doctors attempting to perform life-saving operations.

"We have to be certain that we cover all our bases," Albrecht said.

Albrecht said she isn't sure what the new bill would look like, because it will largely depend on a full analysis of the Supreme Court's ruling.

Two other abortion-restricting bills were proposed during this year's session, but neither made it out of committee. One, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would have banned chemical abortions after seven weeks. It would not have regulated surgical abortions. The other, introduced by Slama, would have banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected. That usually occurs about six weeks after fertilization.

Slama said Friday she would support any abortion-restricting bill in a special session, as long as it is capable of reaching 33 votes to end a filibuster. Albrecht said she does not expect Ricketts to call for a special session if he isn't confident a proposed bill will pass.

"We should not walk away empty handed," Slama said.

The fate of any bill will likely depend on the make-up of the Legislature, which has already changed from the end of last session due to the death of Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha. Pahls was not present for the vote on the trigger bill due to an illness, though Morfeld said Pahls likely would have voted for the bill.

Ricketts appointed Omaha businesswoman Kathleen Kauth as Pahls' replacement earlier this month. At her appointment ceremony, Kauth said she would have voted for the trigger bill had she been serving at the time.

Ricketts will appoint at least one new lawmaker this summer after either Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk or Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is elected to finish out the term of 1st Congressional District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned after he was convicted of three felonies in March. The two are competing in a special election set for Tuesday.

Whoever Ricketts appoints could have an impact on the fate of the special session. Flood voted for the trigger bill, while Pansing Brooks voted against it.

