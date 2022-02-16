Nebraska lawmakers fight over plan to cut top income tax rates

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers launched into battle Wednesday over a proposal to cut the state's top individual and corporate income tax rates.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has been traveling the state this week touting the plan, which he has named one of his three tax priorities for the year. At a press conference on Monday, he argued that it would benefit more than 60% of Nebraska families.

The proposal, Legislative Bill 939, would reduce the top individual rate by 14.6% over three years and cut the top corporate rate by 22% over four years.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman and the bill's introducer, said the proposed cuts are critical in making Nebraska competitive economically with its neighboring states and attracting new people and businesses to the state.

"This is not about the rich," she said. "This is a tax cut for middle-class families, your neighbors, your constituents."

But the cuts conflict with the budget package being developed by the Appropriations Committee. The committee voted without dissent Wednesday to boost the payment rates by 15% for health and human services providers.

The increase would apply to nursing homes and to providers caring for people with mental health and substance abuse problems, people with developmental disabilities, juvenile offenders, troubled families and abused and neglected children. All are struggling to compete for workers in a tight labor market and to deal with disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The change would cost $55.4 million in the coming fiscal year, leaving about $50 million for tax cuts or other priorities in the two-year budget period ending June 30, 2023, based on current projections. The rate increases would cost an estimated $96.6 million in each of the following two years.

LB 939 would cut state tax revenues by $63.6 million in the coming fiscal year and $187.1 million in the following year, with the size of the reduction continuing to grow in future years.

Linehan did not address the conflict directly during debate. But she argued that the state has "met all our budget needs" and has millions left over, money she said should go back to taxpayers.

"If we are collecting too much money from people, we need to send it back to the people," she said. "I don't know how we can think it's OK to keep significantly more money than we need."

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion spoke in support of the bill, as well. While noting that his focus has been on property tax relief, he said the state has done a lot in that arena in the past few years and income taxes are important to a "wide swath" of Nebraskans.

He also said the income tax rates make a difference to people and businesses considering a move to the state.

But Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who also has focused on property taxes, said he was concerned about the economic stability of the state once federal pandemic relief dries up. He said those relief dollars have boosted state revenues by more than the usual growth rate.

"I'm concerned about the direction this bill takes," he said. "I think it goes too far."

Other opponents took issue with the distribution of the tax cuts, saying that most of the benefit would go to people at the top end of the income spectrum while middle-income Nebraskans would get little back.

"It's a tax cut for millionaires. It's a tax cut for billionaires," said Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

She argued that, if the goal was to benefit the middle class, the bill would create a new tax bracket for them, while leaving higher-income Nebraskans to pay the top rate.

According to OpenSky Policy Institute, single people currently pay the top rate on any income over $40,530, after accounting for standard deductions and exemptions. Married couples pay the top rate on income over $81,060.

Debate on LB 939 is expected to continue through Thursday and into next week.

