LINCOLN — Lawmakers reached a compromise to advance a bill that hopes to keep roughly 10,000 Nebraska families eligible for food assistance.

The state Health and Human Services Committee advanced Legislative Bill 84 out of committee in a 6-0 vote Thursday. The bill, introduced by State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, will continue the income eligibility level for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at 165% of the federal poverty level until 2025.

SNAP, also known as food stamps, aids low-income families dealing with food insecurity. In Nebraska, the income threshold to qualify for the program is set to drop to 130% of the federal poverty level at the end of September. Day estimated the change would cut about 10,000 families out of the program.

LB 84 is Day's priority bill. She said Nebraska is in the midst of a food insecurity crisis, with local food banks struggling with growing demand. The OpenSky Policy Institute said in a tweet Thursday that SNAP provides aid to about 170,000 Nebraskans.

In the weeks before Thursday's vote, Day and her allies have criticized the lack of action on the bill and questioned the Legislature's priorities in how her fellow lawmakers are allocating the high revenues available for the upcoming state budget.

After the bill advanced, Day expressed gratitude for committee members coming together to move the bill forward.

"You honestly did make Senator Day's day," she said.

LB 84 was stalled mainly because of concerns about cost, although some committee members including HHS Chair Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair had some philosophical issues with the SNAP program as well.

The bill's original fiscal note estimated LB 84 would cost the state roughly $544,000 in its first year, and about $680,000 in its second year. However, Day worked with the Legislative Fiscal Office to eliminate the need for state revenues.

Instead, Day said, the bill's cost will be covered by unused federal dollars left over from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 and held by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Overall, ARPA sent over $1 billion to Nebraska and pockets of those funds remain in a variety of state offices.

DHHS officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The shift in funding allocation was added to LB 84 Thursday. Hansen said he still has issues with the bill, even with the funding amendment, but he wanted to respect the compromise that Day worked out.

