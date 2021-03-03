Nebraska lawmakers grill utility company officials over February's rolling blackouts

“In this situation, we overproduced and still had to have members of our community go without,” he said.

Lanny Nickell, from the power pool, said the organization was confronted with a complex and unprecedented situation. He said the pool reached a winter record for peak demand at 43,600 megawatts. That remains well below a typical summer peak of around 50,000 megawatts, but the cold took a toll on energy production.

As a whole, the pool saw less than half of expected natural gas production, and only about two-thirds of expected coal production, Nickell said. Wind energy, despite its detractors, actually produced more than expected across the 14 states.

He estimated that about 63% of the outage was because of supply issues, including competition for natural gas for heating and ice that made coal unusable. Some generating facilities had problems because they were not weatherized.

In addition, Nickell said, the power pool was coping with congestion in the transmission lines that carry power from northern states to southern ones. As a result, the pool directed OPPD to reduce its power generation to ease that congestion at the same time that it had ordered the temporary blackouts.