Nebraska lawmakers grill utility company officials over February's rolling blackouts

LINCOLN — Nebraska produced more electricity than state residents used during last month’s deep freeze, even as rolling blackouts shut off power across the state, a panel of state lawmakers was told Wednesday.
Local public power officials said the blackouts were ordered by the Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, of which they are members, as the regional transmission organization struggled to balance out sharp production drops in other parts of the 14-state pool.
The blackouts, which generally lasted less than 90 minutes, prevented a major outage that could have cut power to millions of people across the regional transmission organization. But official after official said they have launched investigations in hopes of avoiding a repeat of the emergency power shut-offs instituted Feb. 15 and 16.
“This is not how the system is really intended to operate,” said Tim Burke, president and CEO of Omaha Public Power District. “This event, in my opinion, will have a national impact on this industry.”
He appeared, along with the top officials from Nebraska Public Power District, Lincoln Electric System and Butler Public Power District, and the Southwest Power Pool’s chief operating officer, before the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee to answer questions about what happened and why.
State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha was among the senators expressing frustration that Nebraskans were forced to suffer because of production problems elsewhere in the power pool.
“In this situation, we overproduced and still had to have members of our community go without,” he said.
Lanny Nickell, from the power pool, said the organization was confronted with a complex and unprecedented situation. He said the pool reached a winter record for peak demand at 43,600 megawatts. That remains well below a typical summer peak of around 50,000 megawatts, but the cold took a toll on energy production.
As a whole, the pool saw less than half of expected natural gas production, and only about two-thirds of expected coal production, Nickell said. Wind energy, despite its detractors, actually produced more than expected across the 14 states.
He estimated that about 63% of the outage was because of supply issues, including competition for natural gas for heating and ice that made coal unusable. Some generating facilities had problems because they were not weatherized.
In addition, Nickell said, the power pool was coping with congestion in the transmission lines that carry power from northern states to southern ones. As a result, the pool directed OPPD to reduce its power generation to ease that congestion at the same time that it had ordered the temporary blackouts.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha questioned the apparently contradictory directives. Nickell said they occurred because the organization was trying to address two concurrent problems without time to refine their response. If the blackouts had been delayed, it could have triggered automatic shutdowns across the grid.
Other senators asked whether Nebraska could have refused to implement the blackouts. Tom Kent, president and CEO of NPPD, said utilities would face the potential of a $1 million a day federal penalty for doing so.
He and the other power officials said they will be reviewing every aspect of the February events, with recommendations for the future. Kent said he expects to have a report ready by July.
But he and others said it is clear that better communication needs to be a top priority. Customers generally had no warning about the blackouts on the afternoon of Feb. 15. Some utilities in the state were able to alert customers before the blackouts on the next day.
