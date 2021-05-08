Nebraska lawmakers have last miles in view with marijuana, gun and tax bills to hurdle

Another long battle is expected over LB 236, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon. Under the bill, counties could allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The bill would not apply to Douglas and Lancaster Counties, home to the state's two largest cities.

Whether that's enough of a concession to convince 33 senators to back a filibuster-ending motion is unclear. Such a motion cannot be offered until eight hours of debate have passed, which adds to the pressures at the end of a session.

Controversy also is expected over LB 298, sponsored by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, and LB 542, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont. McDonnell's bill would allow immigrants working in the country legally to get unemployment benefits. That would include people brought to the country illegally as children, sometimes called "Dreamers."

Walz's bill would break with the state's history by allowing the state to issue bonds to pay for expanding Nebraska's expressway system and other highway construction.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has come out against both measures. He also is leading the opposition to medical marijuana. All three are sponsored by Democrats, while the concealed carry measure is sponsored by a Republican.