LINCOLN — The Revenue Committee on Thursday teed up a fight over providing tax credits to people donating to private school scholarship funds.

Committee members voted 6-2 to advance Legislative Bill 753, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area. The bill advanced with changes aimed at controlling its cost and making the tax credits available to more people.

The Nebraska Legislature has considered similar measures in each of the last five years, but all have failed. Last year's proposal fell five votes short on a filibuster-ending cloture motion.

This year, Gov. Jim Pillen included the proposal in his budget package, and Linehan introduced it with 30 co-sponsors. Backers say it would allow parents and students to choose between public schools and private or parochial, meaning faith-based, schools.

But, as in past years, the bill faced stiff opposition from public school representatives, along with parents, policy groups and religious officials, who argued that it would take money away from public education.

LB 753 would give income tax credits to people or businesses that donate to organizations providing scholarships to attend private or parochial schools.

Scholarships supported with such donations would have to go to students switching from a public school, just entering kindergarten or high school, or the siblings of such students, with priority given to low-income students or those meeting other criteria.

As introduced, the bill would make $25 million available for credits in 2024, with annual increases in the program of up to 25% possible in future years.

The committee amendment would keep the program at $25 million for two years, then allow it to grow up to a maximum of $100 million a year. Linehan said she expects it would take 10 years to reach that cap. The amendment also would cap credits at $100,000 annually for individuals and businesses and at $1 million for estates and trusts.

