Nebraska lawmakers hear bills addressing the state's juvenile offender facilities

LINCOLN — The Department of Health and Human Services objected Wednesday to a bill that would require advance notice of any substantial changes to its juvenile offender facilities and programs.
Under Legislative Bill 429, the department would have to alert state lawmakers before implementing such changes. The changes could not proceed until lawmakers had had a chance to weigh in through a legislative bill or resolution.
State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, introduced the measure, saying it would ensure that future administrations continue to work with lawmakers on policy concerning the state's troubled Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
He said he wants to provide oversight for the institutions, without crossing the line into executive branch responsibilities.
But Larry Kahl, the chief operating officer for HHS, took issue with the proposal, saying it would limit the department's ability to make necessary changes in facilities and programs at the juvenile offender institutions.
In particular, he said the bill did not define what is a "substantial change," for which notification would be required. It also did not include exceptions for emergencies, such as deterioration in a facility.
In August 2019, HHS officials removed all the female offenders from its Geneva institution after staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings combined to make the facility unlivable. The girls were moved to the formerly male-only juvenile offender center in Kearney, where they remain.
HHS has put forth two different plans for restructuring the juvenile offender facilities in the months since then. The most recent calls for moving the female offenders to a former Hastings Regional Center building, while offenders undergoing substance abuse treatment at the Hastings facility have been moved to Lincoln.
A state law passed last year bars the girls from being moved until March 30, the deadline for the state to submit a strategic plan on how to deal with troubled youths. The department also has opened a new facility in Lincoln for male and female offenders needing more intensive mental health treatment.
Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont said the state should not need an emergency exception to deal with problems like those at the Geneva facility because those should never have happened.
LB 429 was one of several bills heard Wednesday that carry out recommendations of a special legislative oversight committee last year.
One would require a study of the needs and costs to create an inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit at the Lincoln Regional Center. Another would require that the juvenile offender facilities be licensed and inspected annually by the state. A third would spell out that youth at the state institutions are entitled to an appropriate education. HHS did not testify on any other bill.