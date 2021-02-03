Nebraska lawmakers hear bills addressing the state's juvenile offender facilities

LINCOLN — The Department of Health and Human Services objected Wednesday to a bill that would require advance notice of any substantial changes to its juvenile offender facilities and programs.

Under Legislative Bill 429, the department would have to alert state lawmakers before implementing such changes. The changes could not proceed until lawmakers had had a chance to weigh in through a legislative bill or resolution.

State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, introduced the measure, saying it would ensure that future administrations continue to work with lawmakers on policy concerning the state's troubled Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.

He said he wants to provide oversight for the institutions, without crossing the line into executive branch responsibilities.

But Larry Kahl, the chief operating officer for HHS, took issue with the proposal, saying it would limit the department's ability to make necessary changes in facilities and programs at the juvenile offender institutions.

In particular, he said the bill did not define what is a "substantial change," for which notification would be required. It also did not include exceptions for emergencies, such as deterioration in a facility.