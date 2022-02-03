Nebraska lawmakers hear pitch for $270 million prison

The consultant study said if the facility were to continue to be used, six of the eight current housing units would need to be demolished and rebuilt. Frakes said trying to securely rebuild a prison while it is still holding inmates would be a challenge.

Frakes also said the new prison would increase safety and security and offer improved space for the type of programming that can help prisoners succeed upon release.

“I have no desire to grow the number of people incarcerated,” he said. “But the people who need to be incarcerated, I want them to have good, healthy places for that to occur.”

Nebraska’s prisons currently hold almost 50% more inmates than they were designed to hold. While the new facility would add only 200 net beds, Frakes said it would make a big dent in calculations of overcrowding because the new beds would be built to current standards. The system's design capacity would increase by 700 beds.

Add in other beds set to be added at another facility in Lincoln, Frakes said, and overcrowding would be reduced to less than 25% over design capacity — the level at which the state is officially under an overcrowding emergency.