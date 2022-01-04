Nebraska lawmakers kick off session of big ideas, political grandstanding

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, speaker of the Legislature, has announced a bid for attorney general — AG Doug Peterson is not seeking reelection. Sens. Matt Hansen and Adam Morfeld, both of Lincoln, are running for positions in Lancaster County, and Williams is running for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Up to a dozen others could run to keep their seats. Not all have announced their intentions yet. They have until Feb. 15 to file.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha predicted it’ll prompt people to either go big or clam up.

“It’s either gonna make people be bold or too scared to do anything,” he said. “There won’t be people sitting on the fence like there usually are.”

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who’s running for reelection, said he wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some posturing as senators try to drive home that they’re fighting for their district.

“It does put a little extra zeal into some senators to try to do more, and that could slow things down quite a bit,” he said.

One issue that Hilgers doesn’t expect to slow the Legislature down this session: the pandemic.