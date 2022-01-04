Nebraska lawmakers kick off session of big ideas, political grandstanding

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers will launch a session Wednesday that some predict could be transformative for the state, but others suspect it could devolve into a forum for grandstanding and political theater.
During the next 60 legislative days, state senators will weigh proposals to allocate more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money, along with deciding what to do with flush state coffers.
They’ll consider measures related to criminal justice reform, tax relief and education funding. They’ll entertain hot-button issues like abortion, vaccine mandates and whether to call for a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution.
They'll do it with the latest COVID-19 variant pushing case numbers higher. And they'll do it with 12 term-limited senators facing the end of their legislative careers, eight running for other political offices and as many as a dozen others seeking reelection.
"That will add a little bit of intrigue," said State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, longtime chair of the Appropriations Committee. “It should be really interesting, and it might even be entertaining.”
Stinner is among the senators, many of whom have built reputations for their nonpartisanship and willingness to compromise, who will leave the Legislature at the end of the year.
Legislators are limited to two consecutive four-year terms, but can return after sitting out at least one term. There’s been talk of extending those limits another term, and there’s a proposed constitutional amendment that would do so sitting in the Legislature’s Executive Board.
Heading into this session, Nebraska's 49 lawmakers have 248 years of combined experience — just over five years, on average. Losing a wealth of institutional knowledge at once causes consternation for some.
“I think it points out the problem with term limits,” said Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who is term-limited. “There’s a significant amount of leadership among those 12.”
Some legislators see the impending loss of these senators as a call to action. Among them, Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont said lawmakers need to take advantage of the departing senators' experience and willingness to work across party lines to get things done.
“We better make this a session to remember,” said Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, adding that the Legislature is going to lose “some really incredible minds.”
Veteran lobbyist Walt Radcliffe said he expects some senators will be looking to leave their mark, given how many legislators are facing either term limits or reelection.
“It’ll be a fun year," he said. “There will be a lot of people with big agendas."
But Stinner said the legislation most important to him has already been passed. Term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who chairs the Executive Board, similarly said he’s approaching this session like any other.
“I’m not gonna have a big push to do some special legislation,” he said. “If I haven’t got it done by now, what have I been doing the last seven years?”
But many point to office-seekers as a potential source of drama.
The session is “going to be a platform for some campaigning,” said Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings.
Perre Neilan, a Lincoln-based lobbyist, predicted that “everything that happens in the 2022 session will be viewed through a political lens.”
Legislators running for higher office include Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who are campaigning for governor. Blood is the lone Democratic candidate so far, while Lindstrom faces a crowded GOP primary.
Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha is running as a Democrat for U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s 2nd District seat, while Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln looks to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in the 1st District.
Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, speaker of the Legislature, has announced a bid for attorney general — AG Doug Peterson is not seeking reelection. Sens. Matt Hansen and Adam Morfeld, both of Lincoln, are running for positions in Lancaster County, and Williams is running for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Up to a dozen others could run to keep their seats. Not all have announced their intentions yet. They have until Feb. 15 to file.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha predicted it’ll prompt people to either go big or clam up.
“It’s either gonna make people be bold or too scared to do anything,” he said. “There won’t be people sitting on the fence like there usually are.”
Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who’s running for reelection, said he wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some posturing as senators try to drive home that they’re fighting for their district.
“It does put a little extra zeal into some senators to try to do more, and that could slow things down quite a bit,” he said.
One issue that Hilgers doesn’t expect to slow the Legislature down this session: the pandemic.
At the advent of COVID-19, the 2020 session was suspended for four months in mid-March. Lawmakers reconvened later in the year but with plastic dividers between their desks, limits on access to the legislative chamber, restrictions on lobbying activities and daily temperature screenings.
Those measures carried over into the 2021 session, but eased a bit for the special session held for redistricting in the fall.
Hilgers announced last week that operations will edge even closer to “normal” this session, though some restrictions will stay in place. One pandemic-driven innovation — an online public comment system on bills — will remain and people can choose whether those comments become part of the official record.
The pandemic is in a vastly different state than it was in early 2020 — chiefly, there are vaccines that have proven effective at protecting people from the most severe effects of COVID-19.
It’s not clear how many of the state’s lawmakers are vaccinated. Hilgers said senators are entitled to keep that information private, but he has a general sense from conversations with lawmakers that a “large percentage” of them are vaccinated.
However, cases are climbing in Nebraska and elsewhere, with the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus causing particular concern. Nebraska just recorded its highest COVID-19 caseload in more than a year for the week ending Saturday.
Hilgers said the most important factor here is for the Legislature to be able to continue its work.
Twenty-five legislators are required for the Legislature to get anything done — if the pandemic prevents them from meeting that mark, that could trigger a suspension, he said. Directed health measures from the state also could have an influence. And he expects to continue consulting with Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez.
But Hilgers doesn’t anticipate an interruption.
“I expect us to be able to get through the session this year,” Hilgers said. “We were able to do it last year, and last year we did not have vaccines for a good portion of our population for a good portion of the session.”