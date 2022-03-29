Nebraska lawmakers look to expand homestead exemptions for disabled veterans

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Monday that would expand tax exemptions for some disabled veterans.
Legislative Bill 853 passed its first of three rounds of debate in a 39-0 vote Monday night. The bill would expand Nebraska's homestead exemption program based on veterans' disability levels.
Homestead exemptions are property tax relief for veterans who are 100% disabled, or whose home was contributed by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, as well as Nebraskans over 65 and some disabled residents. These exemptions are typically calculated by the resident's yearly income.
LB 853 would expand exemptions to include veterans who are 50-99% disabled. According to state documents, as of 2017 there were more than 17,000 veterans in Nebraska who were at least 50% disabled. These injuries can include PTSD and even some arm amputations.
State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, who introduced the bill, said many disabled veterans experience a level of physical and psychological loss that is hard for non-veterans to understand.
"This is their daily reality," Day said.
A veteran's disability percentage is determined through an assessment by the VA. Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said the process is more complicated than simply counting a veteran's injuries.
When Brewer retired from the army after 37 years, his assessment noted several injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and an incident where he got his thumb blown off and reattached. Combined, Brewer's injuries added up to no more than 70% disability, he said.
Under LB 853, a veteran who is 70% disabled would have 70% applied to the exemption they would receive based on their income. If that same veteran earned $35,000 a year, which would qualify them for a 60% exemption if they were single and 100% disabled, the 60% would be multiplied by their disability percentage, 70% in this case, giving them an actual exemption of 42%.
LB 853 saw broad support from lawmakers during Monday night's brief debate. Day said the bill has seen support from both Democrats and Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.
"There's never really enough that we can do for our veterans," said Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte.
