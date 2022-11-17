Nebraska lawmakers may have excess $1 billion to use in upcoming budget

LINCOLN — Bolstered by high revenue projections, Nebraska lawmakers may have more than $1 billion in excess funding to use in the upcoming budget.

Nebraska’s Tax Rate Review Committee met Thursday to hear the latest report on the financial status of the next state budget, which covers fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will use the information to draft his proposed budget, though it ultimately will fall to the Legislature to pass a budget package.

The report set Nebraska's cash reserve at $2.3 billion, which is roughly $1.3 billion higher than the maximum reserve level based on state revenues. State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, said state law limits the cash reserve from going above 16% of projected revenues. A $2.3 billion reserve would amount to about 35% of total revenues.

Legislative Fiscal Analyst Keisha Patent said Nebraska experienced an "extraordinary" two years of revenue growth. In October, the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board increased overall revenue projections for the next two fiscal years by roughly $1.8 billion. This added more than $620 million to the reserve, bringing it to its current estimate.

The report also projected a 4.5% increase in the state's general fund for fiscal year 2023-24, bringing it to $5.3 billion. The fund is expected to jump another 1.6% to $5.4 billion for 2024-25. The current general fund is set at about $5.1 billion.

Pillen campaigned on several promises sure to color his budget recommendation. He pledged a massive overhaul of education funding, changing the state's funding formula to allocate school funding on a per-student basis, rather than by district. He also strongly supported tax reform, although he was less specific on how he planned to achieve it.

Multiple state officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, have advocated for tax relief in response to the increased revenue projections.

Others like the nonprofit OpenSky Policy Institute encouraged lawmakers to use the revenue to address housing, child care, mental health care, rural broadband and transportation.

"Prudent state investments in these areas — as opposed to additional tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations — could help more hardworking Nebraskans enjoy ‘The Good Life,' " said Rebecca Firestone, OpenSky executive director, in an email statement.

Patent urged officials to be cautious when considering projections for future budget years. Revenue and revenue forecasts tend to exist in a pattern. Typically, there will be a few years in a row where actual revenues are higher than their forecasts, and then there will be a few years when revenues are lower than the forecast.

For the past four years, she said, the state's actual revenues have been above their forecasts. While that doesn't mean future revenues will automatically drop, it may be a reason to be more conservative going forward, she said.

"They're a pattern for a reason," Patent said.