Nebraska lawmakers may lend support for returning Standing Bear's tomahawk

LINCOLN — Shortly after a federal judge issued his landmark ruling in 1879 that Standing Bear and all Native Americans should be considered “persons” under the law, the Ponca chief gave one of his few possessions to one of the lawyers who had represented him.

The gift of a long-handled, ceremonial pipe tomahawk was a demonstration that attorney John Lee Webster was a brother to Standing Bear and the Poncas, who had recently been forced off their homeland in Nebraska.

The Poncas’ 460-mile walk to a bleak reservation in Oklahoma, under guard by U.S. troops, has been immortalized as the tribe’s Trail of Tears. Standing Bear was arrested after he returned to Nebraska to fulfill a promise to bury his eldest son, who had died in Oklahoma, in the Poncas’ beloved Niobrara River Valley.

Now a descendant of the famous chief is seeking the return of the tomahawk, which found its way into the collection of the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology at Harvard University. And the Nebraska Legislature is joining the effort, drafting a resolution supporting the tomahawk’s return. So far, 20 senators have signed on to the resolution.

The return is not a legal matter, but one of morality, said Brett Chapman, a Tulsa, Oklahoma, lawyer who is a descendant of Standing Bear.