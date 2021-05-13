Nebraska lawmakers move to ban betting in casinos on Husker home games

LINCOLN — Patrons of racetrack casinos could not bet on Husker home games or other Nebraska college teams under a compromise advanced by lawmakers Thursday.

The ban was part of an amendment added to Legislative Bill 561, which implements voter-approved casino measures. The measures, passed last fall, include a constitutional amendment allowing casino gambling at licensed horse racetracks, as well as laws regulating the casinos and earmarking most of the tax revenue for property tax relief.

The amendment to LB 561 also would ban casino patrons from using mobile phone apps to place bets and would require that casinos use the same time limits and paper betting slips as keno parlors, if the casinos offer keno games.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who introduced the amendment, said the changes were needed to get the 33 votes necessary to pass the bill. The Nebraska Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of state lawmakers to change laws passed by citizen initiative.

"It may not be everything you like," he said. "But at the end of the day, we need to get LB 561 across the finish line."