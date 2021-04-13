Nebraska lawmakers near final vote on $9.7 billion state budget

The nine members chosen for the committee include five Republicans, like Ricketts, and four Democrats. Only four senators are from Douglas and Sarpy Counties, the area covered by the St. Francis contract, and one voted against creating the committee.

On Tuesday morning, Cavanaugh vowed to "keep talking until there's a shift." But she relinquished the microphone by afternoon, following promising negotiations involving Hilgers and others. Both she and Hilgers declined to comment until the agreement was solidified.

St. Francis won its initial $197 million, five-year contract by offering to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties for about 40% less than the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that had been managing cases for nearly a decade.