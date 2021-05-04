Nebraska lawmakers nix proposal to give more state aid to rural school districts

Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to boost shovel-ready arts, museum, sports projects A bill that received first-round approval would set aside $25 million of state dollars to help nonprofits complete capital construction projects that were interrupted by COVID.

"I'm trying to right the wrong of how schools are funded in this state," Friesen said. Students in Venango, as well as Omaha, deserve to get some state support, he said.

But several senators spoke against LB 454, questioning how the state could afford its high cost, and saying its distribution of state funds would probably be challenged in court.

"This isn't even close to being fair," said Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the Revenue Committee chairwoman. She and other senators said all areas of the state deserve property tax relief, and the answer was more complicated than increasing funding for rural schools.

“We can’t just keep throwing money out there,” Linehan said. “We need comprehensive reform.”

The senator has proposed a study of the state's tax system and action to address it in 2022. Nebraska ranks poorly when it comes to state funding for local education, which Linehan and others have said explains why local property taxes, which rank in the top 10 nationally, are so high.