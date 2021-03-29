Nebraska lawmakers OK investigation of Omaha-area child welfare contract

Other senators said the investigation needs to pursue multiple avenues of inquiry and look at the roles played by the Department of Health and Human Services, which signed the contract and is responsible for child welfare services; the Department of Administrative Services, which handled the procurement process; and St. Francis itself.

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward pointed out that Nebraska will have to seek bids in the near future on millions of dollars worth of Medicaid managed care contracts. He said he wants to avoid a repeat of the problems that occurred with the St. Francis contract.

“Let’s find out where we went wrong, correct the problem and then move forward,” he said.

While few senators spoke against LR 29, there was a lengthy debate about the investigative committee’s power to subpoena witnesses and documents. An amendment to the resolution spells out that any subpoenas must be approved by the Legislature’s Executive Board.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln argued for that change, saying it would make the subpoenas less vulnerable to a potential court challenge.