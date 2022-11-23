Nebraska lawmakers outline potential actions to address declining test scores

Two state lawmakers Wednesday suggested there may be legislative opportunities to help Nebraska recover from the academic COVID-19 slide that set back proficiency scores.

No specific bills were mentioned by ​Sens. Lynne Walz and Lou Ann Linehan, who accompanied Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt at a Lincoln press conference on the release of state test scores. But the three did outline areas they believe need to be addressed as the state recovers.

They include chronic absenteeism, special education, early childhood literacy, the teacher shortage, students' mental health, and instructional materials and technology.

Test scores released Wednesday added to the mounting evidence of a COVID-19 decline for the state's schoolkids.​

Statewide, 46% of students in grades three through eight scored proficient in math on the 2021-22 annual Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System tests, according to the Nebraska Department of Education. That reflects a 6-percentage-point drop from 2018-19, the last reliable comparison year prior to the pandemic.

In English language arts, proficiency was 47%, a 5-point drop.

Linehan, a member of the Education Committee, said she would support an effort to put money toward teacher training in early literacy.

"If we make sure kids learn to read between kindergarten and third grade at their grade level, if at all possible at the end of third grade, it solves a lot of your achievement problems," Linehan said.

She said there's new information available in the last 10 years on the science of reading, and teachers should be made aware of it, she said.

Likewise, she said, in math, kids need to learn basic skills.

"You don't all have to do calculus, but you all do need to be able to keep a checkbook, need to do some basic accounting and some basic budgeting. Kids, they should be doing this by junior high."

Walz, chair of the Education Committee, said the state has to address the teacher shortage.

Nebraskans want schools to have the best and the brightest teachers, not only recruiting them but also retaining them, she said.

"I think the number one thing that we can do as Nebraska is to elevate the role of the teacher in the classroom," Walz said. "We do that in a number of ways, providing training and providing opportunities for teachers to be promoted in their career."

Legislation may be coming on teacher recruitment and how to provide scholarship funding for kids who want to become teachers, Walz said. The committee might also look at reducing the frequency of state-mandated teacher training, to free up more time for teachers to teach.

"Maybe those trainings don't have to happen every single year, but maybe every other year" or third year, she said.

​Blomstedt, who is resigning effective Jan. 3, said he didn't know how long it will take to catch kids up, but the state shouldn't give up on trying.​

"Early literacy, early math, foundational things that we can do better will help those students that have already been impacted by it," he said. "Engagement and meaningful instruction. I even believe the career education side of this, anything that they can be hands on and engaged in will help them learn and advance."

Without focused investment in key areas, catching kids up "will take a long time," he said.

The federal COVID-19 relief money, which pumped hundreds of millions into the state's schools, will be short-lived, he said.

Special education, a difficult responsibility for schools to deliver during the pandemic, needs to be addressed, he said.

"We've had a long time where I think the state hasn't invested as much in special education," Blomstedt said. "It's going to be important to be able to target funds on that front, and make sure we can measure those improvements over time."

Blomstedt did not know if the downturn in achievement would result in more students ending up in special education programs.

Linehan said the state has to be cautious about putting kids into special education because they're behind in reading.

"If a child, a third-grader, gets put in special ed, the chances of staying there forever are too high," she said.