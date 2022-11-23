Nebraska lawmakers outline potential actions to address declining test scores

New Nebraska state test scores show extent of COVID academic slide
Two state lawmakers Wednesday suggested there may be legislative opportunities to help Nebraska recover from the academic COVID-19 slide that set back proficiency scores.
No specific bills were mentioned by Sens. Lynne Walz and Lou Ann Linehan, who accompanied Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt at a Lincoln press conference on the release of state test scores. But the three did outline areas they believe need to be addressed as the state recovers.
They include chronic absenteeism, special education, early childhood literacy, the teacher shortage, students' mental health, and instructional materials and technology.
Test
scores released Wednesday added to the mounting evidence of a COVID-19 decline for the state's schoolkids.
Statewide, 46% of students in grades three through eight scored proficient in math on the 2021-22 annual Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System tests, according to the Nebraska Department of Education. That reflects a 6-percentage-point drop from 2018-19, the last reliable comparison year prior to the pandemic.
In English language arts, proficiency was 47%, a 5-point drop.
Linehan, a member of the Education Committee, said she would support an effort to put money toward teacher training in early literacy.
"If we make sure kids learn to read between kindergarten and third grade at their grade level, if at all possible at the end of third grade, it solves a lot of your achievement problems," Linehan said.
She said there's new information available in the last 10 years on the science of reading, and teachers should be made aware of it, she said.
Likewise, she said, in math, kids need to learn basic skills.
"You don't all have to do calculus, but you all do need to be able to keep a checkbook, need to do some basic accounting and some basic budgeting. Kids, they should be doing this by junior high."
Walz, chair of the Education Committee, said the state has to address the teacher shortage.
Nebraskans want schools to have the best and the brightest teachers, not only recruiting them but also retaining them, she said.
"I think the number one thing that we can do as Nebraska is to elevate the role of the teacher in the classroom," Walz said. "We do that in a number of ways, providing training and providing opportunities for teachers to be promoted in their career."
Legislation may be coming on teacher recruitment and how to provide scholarship funding for kids who want to become teachers, Walz said. The committee might also look at reducing the frequency of state-mandated teacher training, to free up more time for teachers to teach.
"Maybe those trainings don't have to happen every single year, but maybe every other year" or third year, she said.
Blomstedt, who is
resigning effective Jan. 3, said he didn't know how long it will take to catch kids up, but the state shouldn't give up on trying.
"Early literacy, early math, foundational things that we can do better will help those students that have already been impacted by it," he said. "Engagement and meaningful instruction. I even believe the career education side of this, anything that they can be hands on and engaged in will help them learn and advance."
Without focused investment in key areas, catching kids up "will take a long time," he said.
The federal
COVID-19 relief money, which pumped hundreds of millions into the state's schools, will be short-lived, he said.
Special education, a difficult responsibility for schools to deliver during the pandemic, needs to be addressed, he said.
"We've had a long time where I think the state hasn't invested as much in special education," Blomstedt said. "It's going to be important to be able to target funds on that front, and make sure we can measure those improvements over time."
Blomstedt did not know if the downturn in achievement would result in more students ending up in special education programs.
Linehan said the state has to be cautious about putting kids into special education because they're behind in reading.
"If a child, a third-grader, gets put in special ed, the chances of staying there forever are too high," she said.
Photos: Nebraska state football championship games on Monday
Westside’s Tristan Alvano celebrates after hitting a field goal against Gretna during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac runs toward the end zone out of the reach of Gretna’s Blayke Moore during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Zane Flores (left) looks to pass during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Blayke Moore makes a catch in the fourth quarter to setup the go ahead touchdown against Westside during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside players celebrate after they defeated Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano (left) hugs one of his coach after he scored the winning field goal to defeat Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside players celebrate after they defeated Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Caleb Benning (right) hugs Keynan Cotton after they defeated Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano scored the winning field goal to defeat Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano (center) hugs his teammates after he scored the winning field goal to defeat Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano takes a moment after he scored the winning field goal to defeat Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano takes a moment after he scored the winning field goal to defeat Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Cameron Bothwell reacts after hitting the go ahead extra point against Westside during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Zane Flores runs against Westside during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside’s Tristan Alvano connects on a field goal against Gretna during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside’s Tristan Alvano celebrates after hitting a field goal against Gretna during their Class A state championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Tyson Boganowski runs the ball during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Blayke Moore (left) celebrates with Tyson Boganowski after Boganowski scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Blayke Moore (left) celebrates with Tyson Boganowski after Boganowski scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Keynan Cotton (right) celebrates after Jahmez Ross scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Keynan Cotton (left) celebrates after Jahmez Ross scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside Head Coach Paul Limongi celebrates after winning their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano kicks the winning field goal to defeat Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano watches his teammates from the sidelines during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Andrew Nielsen (left) celebrates with Head Coach Paul Limongi after winning their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Keynan Cotton celebrates after he scored a touchdown during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Keynan Cotton (10) celebrates his touchdown with Teddy Rezac (25) during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) runs the ball during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Westside in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's student section cheers during the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Keynan Cotton (10) runs the ball during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Keynan Cotton (10) smiles after his touchdown during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Westside's Tristan Alvano (3) pumps his fist after a 44-yard field goal during the second quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game against Gretna in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) breaks up a pass intended for Westside's Caleb Benning (1) during the second quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Zane Flores (12) lowers his shoulder as Westside's Teddy Rezac (25) tackles him during the first quarter of the NSAA Class A championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Grant HanelÊ(3) and Jase IndraÊ(10) inspect their medals following the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Drew BeesonÊ(13) celebrates as the clock runs out during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) holds back tears on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's celebrates winning the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) walks off the field following the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh waits to be handed their trophy following their win at the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) hands the ball off to Carson WhiteselÊ(2) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left to right, Neligh-Oakdale fans Braxton Boggs, Jayden Sauser, Jace and Jackson Flenniken watch the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Mason WhitmoreÊ(2) smiles as he waits for his medal following the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Head Coach Ron Beacom reacts to encroachment called against his team during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle HolmbergÊ(43) and Jackson KoehnÊ(41) tackle Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials and Clarkson-Leigh stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Dalton ZulkoskiÊ(25) kicks the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's fans cheer during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh fan Oscar Torres holds his sleeping daughter Elenie, 2, during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Head Coach Jim Clarkson reacts to a play during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Drew Beeson, left, lifts the NSAA Class D1 championship football trophy following the game against Neligh-Oakdale's in Lincoln on Monday. Clarkson-Leigh won 48-20.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Head Coach Ron Beacom holds up his play sheet to block the sun during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Ryan BrichacekÊ(8) blocks for Kyle KasikÊ(4) as he runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) breaks up a pass intended for Neligh-Oakdale's Chase FurstenauÊ(8) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) looks to pass the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle Kasik(4) runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) is helped over the goal line by Korbin LemburgÊ(88) for a two-point conversion during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) escapes a tackle by Isaac BaumertÊ(22) during the first quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) dives into the end zone for a touchdown while tackled by Neligh-Oakdale's Levi DruekeÊ(5) during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Kyle KasikÊ(4) runs the ball during the second quarter of the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) runs the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) looks to pass the ball during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden KuesterÊ(1) runs through a tackle by Clarkson-Leigh's Drew BeesonÊ(13) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Colson KrebsÊ(3) celebrates during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Clarkson-Leigh in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh celebrates a touchdown by Kyle KasikÊ(4) during the NSAA Class D1 championship football game against Neligh-Oakdale in Lincoln on Monday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) carries the trophy and celebrates with his team following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) eyes the defense he's up against in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer (28) runs with the ball around Hitchcock County's Mason Schilke (13) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) runs with the ball as Howells-Dodge's Connor Kreikemeier (55) chases after him in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Aiden Meyer (4) celebrates a play in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Keynan Gaston (9) runs with the ball around Howells-Dodge's Aandy Dominguez (93) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County fans celebrate a touchdown in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) leaps over the Hitchcock County defense in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County fans cheer during the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs watches his team in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) comes up after a touchdown as Howells-Dodge's Connor Kreikemeier (55) walks away in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball as teammate Brittin Sindelar (6) runs ahead of him to protect him from Hitchcock County's Kolyn Gaston (20) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County's Drew Scott (4) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester (3) runs with the ball past Hitchcock County's Mason Schilke (13) in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County head coach Randall Rath calls out to the officials during the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge fans celebrate a play in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) runs with the ball in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hitchcock County head coach Randall Rath talks to his team during a break in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge fans watch the final minutes of the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Hitchcock County bench runs onto the field as clock hits zero during the in the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Caleb Perrin (21) walks off the field following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Brittin Sindelar (6) hugs teammate Oscar Dominguez (24) following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The championship trophy for the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Halsie Kisker, of Omaha, hugs her brother, Hitchcock County's Adam Kisker, following the Howells-Dodge vs. Hitchcock County NSAA Class D2 championship football game in Lincoln on Monday. Hitchcock County won the title 22-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano takes a moment after he scored the winning field goal to defeat Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Andrew Nielsen (left) celebrates with Head Coach Paul Limongi after winning their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Trevor Spady (right) tries to outrun Gretna’s Ethan Stuhr (left) and Alexander Runge during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Tyson Boganowski (left) is tackled by Omaha Westside's Christian Jones during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Blayke Moore catches a pass while under pressure from Omaha Westside's Jeremiah Truitt during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Blayke Moore catches a pass while under pressure from Omaha Westside's Jeremiah Truitt during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna and Omaha Westside players look at the official after Isaiah Weber crossed into the end zone during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Isaiah Weber crosses into the end zone during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Blayke Moore catches a pass during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Zane Flores (left) is tackled by Omaha Westside's Nick Anglim (center) and Christian Jones during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Anthony Rezac runs the ball during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano (right) celebrates after scoring the winning field goal to defeat Gretna in their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside defense tackles Gretna’s Tyson Boganowski during their Class A state title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Zane Flores runs the ball during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Zane Flores looks to pass during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Michael Scheef (center) celebrates after Isaiah Weber scored a tying touchdown during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Isaiah Weber scores a tying touchdown during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Isaiah Weber scores a tying touchdown during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Isaiah Weber scores a tying touchdown during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna’s Zane Flores runs the ball toward the end zone during their Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano watches his teammates from the sidelines during their Class A state title game against Gretna at Memorial Stadium on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.