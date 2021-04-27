Nebraska lawmakers overcome opposition, advance amended tax bill

LINCOLN — Passing legislation is often compared to "making sausage," because it isn't pretty and involves chopping up a lot of ingredients, but in the end, results in something worthwhile.
That was on full display over the past two days in the Nebraska Legislature as a multisubject bill dealing with state income taxes was sliced, diced and finally stuffed into an acceptable "sausage."
On a 41-1 vote, lawmakers advanced a bill that seeks to lower corporate income tax rates, gives a tax credit to families grieving a stillborn child and allows 529 college savings plan funds to be used for apprenticeship programs.
One controversial aspect of Legislative Bill 432 was removed, allowing the bill to advance. That aspect would have granted a 100% tax exemption to multinational corporations on income they transfer to off-shore tax shelters. It would have reversed an effort by former President Donald Trump to make such companies pay taxes on income that they earned in the U.S.
State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha led the opposition to the tax break on global intangible low-tax income, which was referred to by the acronym "GILTI."
"This is money we should have been taxing all along," Cavanaugh said.
Going back on Trump's effort, he said, would have meant saying, "we caught you (sheltering this income from taxes), we figured out how to tax that money, but we're going to let you keep it."
Omaha Sens. Lou Ann Linehan and Brett Lindstrom spoke in favor of the GILTI tax break, saying that Nebraska was the only state that is taxing 100% of that newly taxed income. Lindstrom said that Iowa and Minnesota have granted 100% exemptions and that Kansas granted an 80% exemption on that income, and Colorado 50%.
Lindstrom offered to pare back Nebraska's tax break from 100%, but Linehan decided instead to pull the provision out of LB 432 this year, to sweeten the "sausage."
Another move also gained more support for the bill. Gering Sen. John Stinner promised to amend the proposed cut in corporate income taxes so that it happens in small steps, over several years. That would significantly lower the fiscal note, which had pegged the impact at $42 million after four years, and fit with legislative efforts in recent days to pare back tax cut measures so they fit within existing state revenues.
The result was that cutting corporate taxes got 30 votes of support on Tuesday morning, seven more than supported the idea on Monday night. That led to advancement of LB 432 from first-round debate.
