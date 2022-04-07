Nebraska lawmakers pass $900 million tax cut package, Ricketts expected to sign

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers passed a tax cut package Thursday worth close to $900 million when fully implemented.

The package, which has been described as "transformational," would cut the top income tax rates on corporations and individuals, end income taxes on Social Security benefits and boost property tax relief.

Legislative Bill 873 passed on a 43-0 vote, with six senators absent, representing a quiet end for a package that generated plenty of controversy along the way.

The measure is expected to be signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who made tax cuts a priority this year and vetoed money from the state budget bills earlier this week to make room for tax cuts.

State Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson originally introduced LB 873 to eliminate community college property tax levies. But it became the vehicle for a tax package negotiated by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, and other committee members after two other attempts to advance the package failed.

Under the bill as passed, the top individual and corporate tax rates would ratchet down to 5.84% over five years, ending with 2027. The top individual rate is 6.84% now. The top corporate rate is 7.5% for this year and, under legislation passed last year, was slated to drop to 7% next year.

For property owners, the package would create a new refundable income tax credit equal to a portion of what they pay in community college property taxes. The community college credit program would start at $50 million this year and ramp up to $195 million by 2026.

The new credit program would be similar to the LB 1107 program created two years ago, which offsets a portion of school property taxes. That program will provide $548 million worth of credits this year.

The tax package would set the size of that program at $560.7 million for 2023, then allow the amount to grow as property valuations grow. The new community college credit program also would grow as property valuations grow, after reaching the $195 million level.

The final piece of the package would phase out income taxes on Social Security benefits in four annual steps, with taxes being eliminated in 2025.

Supporters argued that the changes were needed to keep Nebraskans from leaving the state and to attract new residents and businesses. They also pointed to the record-high cash reserve fund and robust state tax revenue as evidence that the state was collecting too much money from taxpayers.

Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, praised the Legislature for taking "bold action" in passing one of the largest tax cuts in state history. He particularly noted the property tax offsets.

“This tax relief bill is transformative for farmers and ranchers and all Nebraskans across the state," he said. "The successes we saw from the refundable income tax credits passed in 2020 were outstanding, and to be able to secure those successes and ensure even further property tax relief for Nebraskans is a windfall.”

But critics pointed out that LB 873 would not cut taxes for large numbers of Nebraskans. Those left out would include people who do not own property, do not get Social Security benefits and whose incomes fall below $40,676 for singles or $81,352 for married filers.

They also raised concerns about whether the reduction in future state revenue would put Nebraska in a fiscal squeeze down the road.

Revenue Department officials estimated the tax package would reduce state revenues more than $863 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027, the final year of implementation. That equals about 14.5% of the amount of state revenue expected for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2023.

“These tax cuts are bad news for most Nebraskans," said Rebecca Firestone, executive director for the OpenSky Policy Institute. "The wealthy and out-of-state corporations will come out way ahead while in time, everyday Nebraskans will likely end up footing the bill by way of cuts to services they need or increases in other taxes and fees, once the federal funds that are currently bolstering our economy stop flowing.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.